Knicks Predicted To Sign NBA Champ, Top Available Free Agent Target

The New York Knicks just made a bunch of roster moves, but the defending champions still have a chance to bring in one of the top available free agents, Bruce Brown, a former NBA title winner still without a team for the upcoming season.

Brown finished out his contract with the Denver Nuggets, and while the Los Angeles Lakers were previously linked to landing the wing player, it appears the Knicks are now leading the charge to add his services.

Brown is one of the top remaining NBA free agents still without a team, and the Knicks hope to become the first team in nearly a decade to win back-to-back championships; they could add the veteran to round out the offseason.

Knicks Predicted To Sign NBA Champion Bruce Brown

Writing for Bleacher Report, Grant Hughes predicts the Knicks will end up being the landing spot for Brown as he is still unsigned to an NBA roster just five weeks before the 2026-27 season begins.

“It sounds as if New York is most likely to trade its way to a solution at the 5. Once it does that, attention should shift to Bruce Brown, who’d provide championship-tested two-way play on the wing,” he wrote. “While it’s true that the Knicks must shore up the center spot, positional depth behind OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges is also a concern.”

Brown played in all 82 games last season for Denver, averaging 7.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists on 47.5% shooting. He was one of only 18 players who did not miss a game, and his championship experience would come at a great value for New York.

Play

“The veteran guard appeared in all 82 games, shot 38.5 percent from deep, posted an offensive rebound rate in the 93rd percentile for his position and even saw an uptick in steals,” Hughes added.

“That all suggests he can still offer quality spot-up shooting and plenty of disruptive play all over the floor. Perhaps most importantly, the durability Brown showed last season indicates he could take on a fairly large role. That should matter to a Knicks team that’ll need to rest its key players consistently after playing well into June.” As Hughes mentioned, the Knicks could always use more depth on the wings. Brown would likely come in on a minimum deal, and though it might require the front office to make other roster moves to add his services, the 30-year-old is likely the team’s best option of the players still available in the free agent market.

New York Remains Linked To Top Free Agent Target

While Knicks fans might not get too excited from just one prediction, this isn’t the first time the franchise has been linked to the 2023 NBA title winner.

New York has reportedly been eyeing Brown as their top free agent target for a bit, and according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, they are set to beat out the Lakers to land him.

“There’s been some talk about the Lakers wanting Bruce Brown after missing out on Kuminga, but I’m not really sure how much I believe that,” he said on his Clutch Scoops show. “I would cast doubt on the Lakers. Could they make it happen? Maybe. But I would look at the Knicks as a realistic option…I would anticipate a playoff-contending team to bring in Bruce Brown.”

In what might also excite fans is that Siegel compared the Knicks’ top free agent target to Josh Hart, who is known as a do-it-all type player who has quickly become a beloved part of this New York team.

“He could come in and play that Josh Hart-type role for the Knicks,” Siegel added. “I think, personally for me, that would be a really good fit. I could see that working out perfectly.”

The Knicks recently made a slew of roster moves, as the front office doesn’t appear to be set on a roster for the upcoming season, meaning they could very well make space for Brown, who remains in free agency months into the NBA offseason.

He would be a solid veteran for New York as the team hunts for its first back-to-back titles in franchise history.