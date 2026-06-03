President Donald Trump Plans to Attend Knicks’ Historic NBA Finals Game at MSG

President Donald Trump is expected to attend Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden on Monday night, adding another layer of national attention to the New York Knicks‘ first Finals home game in 27 years.

According to a June 3 report from The Athletic, four league sources briefed on the plans said Trump intends to be in attendance when the Knicks host the San Antonio Spurs in one of the most anticipated games New York has seen in decades.

If his schedule remains unchanged, the visit would mark a rare presidential appearance at an NBA game and place an even brighter spotlight on an already historic night at Madison Square Garden.

Trump Previously Expressed Interest in Attending a Knicks Playoff Game

The Athletic reported that Trump, a native New Yorker, had previously said he was invited by Knicks governor James Dolan to attend a playoff game during the team’s postseason run.

The president also publicly expressed interest in watching the Knicks compete in the NBA Finals.

Now, that appearance appears likely to happen when the series shifts to New York for Game 3 on June 8.

According to The Athletic, Trump plans to attend the game at Madison Square Garden, though the White House did not immediately respond to the outlet’s request for comment.

The visit would bring significant attention and heightened security measures to Manhattan as the city prepares to host one of the biggest sporting events in recent New York history.

A Rare Presidential Appearance at an NBA Game

Trump’s planned attendance would represent a notable moment for the league.

According to The Athletic, the last sitting U.S. president to attend an NBA game was Barack Obama in 2015, when he watched the Chicago Bulls host the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Another wrinkle surrounding Monday night’s Finals game involves New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who is also expected to be in attendance.

The Athletic reported that planning regarding the mayor’s schedule was still ongoing, but Mamdani recently indicated that if both he and Trump attend the game, they would not be seated together.

Madison Square Garden has already become one of the most sought-after tickets in sports as the Knicks chase their first NBA championship since 1973. The prospect of a sitting U.S. president attending Game 3 is likely to add even more attention to an event that was already expected to draw celebrities, former players, and high-profile figures from across the sports and entertainment worlds.

For the NBA, the Knicks, and Madison Square Garden, the spotlight was already going to be enormous. Trump’s expected appearance only adds another layer of national interest to what is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated basketball games New York has hosted in a generation.