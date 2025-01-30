Proposed Knicks Trade Lands Olympic Standout in New York

The New York Knicks need some additional front-court depth. Jericho Sims is a talented young big but would be a risk for a deep postseason run. Mitchell Robinson‘s injury history also leaves question marks lingering over his long-term viability.

In a recent article for ESPN, Bobby Marks pinpointed Guerschon Yabusele as a potential trade target for the Knicks. The 29-year-old forward has been a rare bright spot for the Philadelphia 76ers this season. In 43 games, Yabusele is averaging 10.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2 assists. He’s shooting 50.3% from the field and 39.4% from three-point range.

Marks’ proposed trade looks like this:

Knicks get: Guerschon Yabusele

Sixers get: Jericho Sims, a 2025 first-round pick (more favorable of Boston, Memphis) and a 2028 second-round pick (less favorable of Indiana and Phoenix).

“The addition of Yabusele strengthens the Knicks’ frontcourt and improves their bench,” Marks reasoned. “Yabusele is averaging 10 points and 5.3 rebounds in 26 minutes for a struggling Sixers team.”

Yabusele would provide legitimate depth for New York’s impending playoff run. He has years of experience playing in the Euro League and has proven his skillset can translate to the NBA. Yabusele’s return to the NBA is courtesy of his stellar play during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Furthermore, Yabusele’s one-year deal provides the franchise some flexibility heading into the summer. However, if the powerful forward impresses, the Knicks would be wise to keep him around longer term.

Knicks Tom Thibodeau Wants to Keep Robinson

Marks’ trade proposal also allows the Knicks to keep hold of Mitchell Robinson. The 7-foot rim-runner is yet to feature this season. However, his rim-protection and above-the-rim playstyle could give the Knicks a new dimension on both sides of the floor.

According to a Dec. 2 report from HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, head coach Tom Thibodeau would prefer not to lose Robinson ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

“Knicks center Mitchell Robinson is owed $14.32 million this season and $12.95 next season. Precious Achiuwa is on an expiring $6 million deal,” Scotto wrote. “Combining both salaries would give the Knicks a chance to theoretically acquire another player in the $20 million range if there’s a fit. With that said, however, the Knicks believe Robinson can help anchor their interior defense when he returns and can play alongside Towns, who’d slide over to power forward.”

If Thibodeau does lean into a double-big lineup with Robinson and Karl-Anthony Towns, Yabusele could become an important part of the bench rotation. He’s more skilled than Precious Achiuwa and can operate as a stretch-four on the perimeter.

Surging Knicks Closing in On Boston Celtics

The Knicks have rattled off five straight wins. They have closed the gap on the Boston Celtics, who have been stuttering since December and are now just one game out of the second see in the Eastern Conference.

Tom Thibodeau’s team has been constructed to challenge for a championship, either this season or next. As such, earning the highest seed possible is vital. However, the Knicks are still 6.5 games behind the Cleveland Cavaliers, who currently sit atop the East. Fortunately for the Knicks, Cleveland has begun to drop games and could quickly find themselves facing an uphill battle to keep control of the conference.

If the Knicks can add some frontcourt depth ahead of the trade deadline and they continue to win games at a high rate, there’s still a chance for them to end the season as the top-ranked team in the Eastern Conference.