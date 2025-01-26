Proposed Knicks Trade Would Bring in Powerful 900-Game Veteran

The New York Knicks have been without Mitchell Robinson for the entire first half of the 2024-25 season. The veteran rim-runner is currently recovering from a stress fracture in his left ankle. Despite Robinson’s absence, the Knicks currently sit third in the Eastern Conference.

However, if Tom Thibodeau’s team wishes to make a deep playoff run, it will need a fully healthy squad. Robinson is proving himself to be a legitimate injury risk. As such, the Knicks could look to flip him in the trade market.

According to David Vertsberger of SNY, a trade for Jonas Valanciunas could make sense. The Washington Wizards big man is reportedly drawing interest from around the league. Valanciunas is a reliable veteran who doesn’t pose the same injury concerns as Robinson.

The trade would look like this:

Knicks receive: Jonas Valanciunas

Wizards receive: Mitchell Robinson. 2025 top-10 protected Wizards first-round pick.

“If New York is worried about Robinson’s return timeline, getting a healthy veteran center in his place is one avenue they could consider,” Vertsberger wrote. “Robinson is the superior big with a better fitting skillset when both are at their best, but Valanciunas could arguably be more dependable down the stretch of this season. Valanciunas is a big body who can rebound well and provide some instant offense in the post, as well as some creation as a high post hub.”

Valanciunas is capable of working in the post or on the perimeter. He’s a reliable rebounder and can generate easier shots for his teammates with bone-crunching screens. There’s a reason multiple teams have been linked with a trade for the veteran big.

Knicks Could Use Valanciunas’ Production

Valanciunas has played in 44 games for the Wizards so far this season. He’s averaging 11.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He’s shooting 56.3% from the field. Thibodeau could plug the veteran into the starting lineup as part of a double-big rotation with Karl-Anthony Towns.

Or, Valanciunas could anchor the second unit. The veteran big has played 900 regular-season games during his time in the NBA. He’s a reliable presence who would remove the injury concerns that come with Robinson.

Furthermore, his presence would take some of the stress off Towns while also allowing Jericho Sims to continue developing in the background. Valanciunas is primarily a drop-defensive big, which should fit into Thibodeau’s system, especially in terms of rim protection and shot deterrents.

Knicks May Choose to Keep Mitchell Robinson

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Thibodeau may choose to keep Robinson around for the remainder of the season. The veteran head coach is reportedly interested in experimenting with lineups that feature both Robinson and Towns.

“Knicks center Mitchell Robinson is owed $14.32 million this season and $12.95 next season, while Precious Achiuwa is on an expiring $6 million deal,” Scotto wrote. “Combining both salaries would give the Knicks a chance to theoretically acquire another player in the $20 million range if there’s a fit. With that said, however, the Knicks believe Robinson can help anchor their interior defense when he returns and can play alongside Towns, who’d slide over to power forward.”

Towns has proven capable of thriving in a double-big lineup. He helped lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to the Western Conference Finals last season. During that playoff run, he shared the court with Rudy Gobert. A partnership with either Robinson or Valanciunas could be valuable to the Knicks moving forward.