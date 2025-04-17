Proposed Trade Would Give Knicks a Devastating Big Three

The New York Knicks are not seen as genuine championship contenders this season. Tom Thibodeau’s team is expected to endure a difficult first-round series against the Detroit Pistons before being eliminated by the Boston Celtics in the conference semifinals.

As such, the Knicks front office could already be looking at ways to bridge the gap. The quickest way to do that is via trade. According to Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey, a move for Kevin Durant could be a logical step for the Knicks.

Bailey’s proposed trade looks like this:

Phoenix Suns Get: OG Anunoby, Mitchell Robinson, two 2026 second-round picks, a 2027 second-round pick and two 2028 second-round picks

Knicks Get: Kevin Durant

“This one is tricky, given the second-apron status of the Suns and the first-apron status of the Knicks, but if it happens after New York renounces the rights to some of its own free agents, it’s possible,” Bailey wrote. “…While there are genuine concerns about his health, Mitchell Robinson would represent an upgrade for Phoenix at the starting center spot.”

Bailey continued.

“For the Knicks, this would be a third all-in move in about 12 months. And though the window for title contention wouldn’t be open long, it’d certainly be open wide with a starting five of Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Bridges, KD and KAT.”

Losing Anunoby would be a tough blow. He’s been excellent for the Knicks over the past few months. However, the opportunity to get Durant could prove to be too enticing to pass up. After all, Durant is the sort of superstar who could elevate the Knicks to the next level.

Knicks on Durant’s List of Preferred Destinations

According to an April 2 report from ESPN’s Shams Charania, Durant has a shortlist of destinations he would like join if the Phoenix Suns decide to trade him. Fortunately for the Knicks, they’re among the teams on the shortlist.

“One thing to keep in mind, back at the NBA Trade Deadline in February, Minnesota, Miami, New York, San Antonio, and Houston were among the teams, I’m told, there was mutual interest between Durant and those teams,” Charania said. “I expect those teams and potentially others to be back in the fray this summer.”

Durant, 36, continues to play at a top-10 or top-15 level. In 62 games this season, he’s averaging 26.6 points, 6 rebounds and 4.2 assists. He’s shooting 52.7% from the field and 43% from deep.

Knicks Have Another Path to Durant

If the Knicks are reluctant to part with Anunoby, there is another path to prying Durant away from Phoenix. In an April 2 article from Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale, the long-time analyst floated Karl-Anthony Towns as a logical makeweight.

“Any Kevin Durant-to-the-New York Knicks scenario is predicated on the latter wanting to get out of the Karl-Anthony Towns business and the Suns (or another team) really wanting to enter it,” Favale wrote. “..Subbing out Towns for Durant also stands to help the defense if New York believes Mitchell Robinson can stay healthy (mega debatable) and/or it has the remaining assets to go nab another, more durable big.”

Whatever happens, if the Knicks do look to get involved in a potential bidding war for Durant, they will need to part with a key contributor. Towns has thrived in New York and looks to be their long-term solution at center. As such, Anunoby is the more logical trade chip. But, as we all know, anything can happen when it comes to trades in the offseason.