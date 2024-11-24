Recent Knicks Addition Accepts Tom Thibodeau’s Tough Call

Tom Thibodeau has begun showing his sterner side. The New York Knicks head coach is currently navigating an inconsistent start to the season. OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns are all getting acclimated to a new system on both sides of the floor.

On Saturday, Nov. 23, the Knicks fell to a shock 121-106 defeat at the hands of the Utah Jazz. Bridges, who was struggling to score the ball, shooting 3-of-15 from the field, found himself glued to the bench. Instead, Thibodeau turned to Cameron Payne as he hunted for scoring production off the bench.

During his postgame news conference, Bridges accepted Thibodeau’s decision. The former Villanova Wildcat accepted that his offensive struggles forced the Knicks head coach into making a tough call.

Despite playing significant minutes, Bridges is still searching for his role within the Knicks rotation.

Bill Simmons Questions Bridges’ Addition

During a Nov. 5 episode of ‘The Bill Simmons Podcast,’ the veteran NBA analyst questioned the Knicks decision to acquire Bridges. The front office parted with a bevy of draft assets to bring the former Wildcat to New York.

“What was the point of the Bridges trade?,” Simmons said. “For what they gave up for him. For how little they use him. It’s kind of shocking. He’s like a 15 points a game guy. He just stands in the corner in crunch time. I thought he would be way more involved with their offense. You think if Giannis (Antetokounmpo) is really going to be available over these next couple of weeks or months, they shot their wad on this Bridges package.”

The Knicks are currently leaning on Bridges’ versatility. He is a high-level wing defender and can also score across all three levels. Nevertheless, the transition into a small offensive role is clearly taking Bridges time to adapt to.

Bridges Believes Knicks Success Is a Matter of Time

During an Oct. 25 interview with Ian Begley of SNY, Bridges praised the talent level of the Knicks roster. He noted how everyone in the rotation can operate in multiple positions and impact the game in a variety of ways.

“We’re all talented,” Bridges said. “We all try to make the right read,” Bridges said. “Sometimes one guy might have the mismatch the whole game and might attack that. I think none of us really care about that. I think we’re just trying to win and play together on both ends.”

Knicks fans will undoubtedly be hoping Bridges’ prediction comes true. The current rotation has blown hot and cold to begin the season. They look exceptional on offense, yet Thibodeau will demand more from the team on the defensive side of the floor. Fortunately for New York, we’re still in the early stages of the season. There’s plenty of time for the Knicks and Bridges to figure things out.