Refs Controversy Keeps Growing With More Controversial Calls in Knicks-Spurs Game 4

So​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ far, the NBA Finals have been a roller coaster of emotions. The Knicks took the first two games in San Antonio, but the Spurs fought back at Madison Square Garden to win Game 3, and now the series is really open, with everything to be decided in the second half.

Game 4 at MSG has been a shock to the system for New York fans. At halftime, the Spurs lead 76–49, and with the series at 2–1, a San Antonio win here ties things up completely. The officiating, though, has given Knicks fans plenty to talk about beyond just the scoreboard.

Refs, Foul Calls and KAT Foul Trouble Dominate NBA Finals Game 4 Conversation

Karl-Anthony Towns picking up two foul calls in the opening minute set the tone early. Victor Wembanyama and Dylan Harper combined for 31 points in the first half, and San Antonio shot the ball at an incredible clip.

But a lot of the online conversation during the break had less to do with the Spurs playing well and more to do with how the game was being officiated.

Brett Siegel of Clutchpoints wrote: “Knicks fans are ready to fight the refs tonight. Between a missed goaltending and now basket interference on offense for Wemby that wasn’t called, Game 4 has been interesting.”

One fan felt the Spurs were playing with zero fear because they knew the refs would let things slide, pointing to goaltending, travels, out-of-bounds calls, holding, and hip-check screens as examples of what was going uncalled all game.

Kellan Olson replied: “Yes, the refs are giving the Spurs far superior ball movement and shot-making while also making Brunson play one of the worst opening quarters from a star PG in a playoff game you will see.”

Yes, the refs are giving the Spurs far superior ball movement and shot-making while also making Brunson play one of the worst opening quarters from a star PG in a playoff game you will see. https://t.co/I5XEsw0T7J — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) June 11, 2026

One fan put it bluntly on the defense struggles: “Spurs are shooting the ball very well, and the Knicks defense has been BAD. But partially because the refs have made one of their best players a non factor.”

Another fan pointed to the free throw numbers: “Knicks are enjoying a 23-6 free throw disparity courtesy of the biased anti-NY refs. Spurs have made all 6. NYK have missed 8.”

One user pushed back with a different angle: “It’s crazy that the Knicks have shot so much more FTs than the Spurs, but probably should have shot like ten more. The officiating has been that bad.”

Not everyone was piling on the officials, though.

One fan brought some perspective: “Refs have been bad but Spurs are hitting every shot they are taking. As Phil Jackson used to say ‘Champions dont complain’. The Knicks need to dig deep.”

Another echoed that: “There were a couple bad calls that went against the Knicks but the problem is their defense not the refs. Spurs prob regress from 3 in second half too.”

One fan broke it down more carefully: “Spurs shooting from their guards has been incredible. it will get overlooked with the bad officiating. the Knicks have played poorly but it’s hard to say how they would have played if KAT didn’t get 2 bogus foul calls in the first minute of the game.”

Can the Knicks Flip the Script in the Second Half of NBA Finals Game 4?

Brunson ‍stepped up in the second quarter, scoring 19 points by halftime; however, the Knicks as a whole were not really catching fire.

The Knicks will need a total reset as KAT being in foul trouble, combined with a 27-point deficit at home, is a huge problem. Each of the first three games in this series witnessed the disappearance of big leads, so it is not impossible, but this would be the biggest swing yet.

If San Antonio holds on, this series is 2–2 and heading back to Texas with all the momentum. Every game so far has been won by the road team, and the Knicks cannot afford to let that trend continue at their own building.