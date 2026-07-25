Latest Report Contradicts Rich Paul Statement on Knicks Pursuit of LeBron James

LeBron James finally made his decision. He’s taking his talents to the Philadelphia 76ers for what could be the final contract of his legendary NBA career.

When one of the greatest players in NBA history becomes available, even at 41 years old, generally everyone comes knocking. And if you listen to every word James’ team has spoken throughout this saga, that’d be the takeaway. James’ agent and longtime friend, Rich Paul, has been the main spokesperson for “King James”, and has been setting the record straight ever since the official decision took place.

Paul’s statements are more accessible now than ever, being a co-host of his own podcast, “Game Over”, alongside Max Kellerman. While the super-agent has led the world to believe every team was interested in his client, albeit if only 1% interest, the latest report seems to directly contradict that premise.

Report Confirms Knicks Level of Interest in LeBron James

During the July 3 episode of “Game Over”, this is what Paul had to say about the Knicks’ pursuit of James.

“They checked in,” Paul said.

However, the latest report from NBA Senior Writer for Hoops Wire, Sam Amico, seems to contradict Paul’s previous statement.

According to Amico, it was James’ camp that reached out to the Knicks, and the Knicks were the ones who weren’t interested in pursuing him. The reason given was the Knicks, fresh off a championship, didn’t want to mess with a good thing.

The Knicks reportedly didn’t want to start accommodating a soon to be 42-year-old, even if he’s the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. The Knicks will look to defend their NBA title behind NBA Finals MVP, Jalen Brunson.

Jalen Brunson Didn’t Recruit LeBron James

Another report, that emerged the same day as James’ announcement, confirmed Brunson’s level of engagement as it pertained to James’ free agency. Senior NBA Analyst for Yahoo Sports, Kevin O’Connor, spoke on this during the July 24 episode of “The Kevin O’Connor Show”.

“Jalen Brunson did not recruit LeBron. Jalen Brunson did not want LeBron James in New York, according to my sources. Whereas Philadelphia, Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown, these guys were on the phone with LeBron James,” O’Connor said.

While Paul intimated that virtually every team in the league inquired about James’ interest to join them in free agency, he also acknowledged Brunson’s disinterest in James landing on their defending champion roster.

“And also, it’s Jalen Brunson’s show. You want to respect that. He’s earned that right. He’s performed well. You want to respect that,” Paul said on that same July 3 episode of “Game Over”.

Knicks Removed Themselves From James Sweepstakes When They Won Championship

The last piece of this Knicks puzzle seems to be something everyone can agree on. The moment the Knicks won the 2025-26 NBA championship, they removed themselves from the James free agency sweepstakes.

“The Knicks winning removed New York from the conversation for LeBron James,” O’Connor said.

The only difference between O’Connor’s statement above and Paul’s statement below is Paul is convinced James would be wearing a Knicks jersey right now if they hadn’t won a championship.

“The Knicks has a good thing going. If the Knicks hadn’t have won, there would be no board. … He’d (LeBron) be going to the Knicks,” Paul said.