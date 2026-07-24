Jalen Brunson’s Controversial Message to LeBron James Leaked Amid Knicks Rumors

The New York Knicks were floating in the shadows when it came to NBA rumors linking the team to LeBron James in free agency. James’ agent Rich Paul admitted that the Knicks would have been the favorites to sign James if the team did not win the NBA championship.

Following James’ decision to join the Philadelphia 76ers, more details are emerging regarding some of the back channel discussions. Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor reported that Knicks star Jalen Brunson did not want James to sign with New York.

The insider added that Brunson did not recruit James to make a move to the Knicks.

“The Knicks winning removed New York from the conversation for LeBron James,” the analyst noted on a July 24, 2026, edition of “The Kevin O’Connor Show.” “Jalen Brunson did not recruit LeBron. Jalen Brunson did not want LeBron James in New York, according to my sources.

“Whereas Philadelphia, (Tyrese) Maxey, (Joel) Embiid, Jaylen Brown, these guys were on the phone with LeBron James,” O’Connor added.

“Recruiting him, texting him, telling him how much they wanted him to be there, which is why I think what the questions about this fit with these guys together are perfectly fair. All these guys together are going to have to sacrifice in ways that they truly never have before.”

Knicks Rumors: LeBron James Would Have Signed With New York If Team Did Not Win NBA Championship

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James has long been linked to the Knicks throughout his NBA career. The star has been vocal about his admiration for playing in Madison Square Garden.

Paul outlined why the Knicks were essentially eliminated from contention for James.

“Well, look, I think it’s difficult, right, because the last thing you want to do is mess up something like that, right?” Paul remarked in a July 3, edition of the “Game Over” podcast.

“The Knicks has a good thing going. If the Knicks hadn’t have won, there would be no board. … He’d be going to the Knicks.”

Knicks News: New York ‘Checked in’ on LeBron James Amid NBA Free Agency

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Paul revealed that the Knicks were among the teams who “checked in” on James during NBA free agency. The super-agent hinted that Brunson’s presence with the Knicks impacted the franchise’s viability.

“They checked in,” Paul said of the Knicks. “You know — the one thing for sure, you want to respect what those guys have built.

“And also, it’s Jalen Brunson’s show. You want to respect that. He’s earned that right. He’s performed well. You want to respect that.”

LeBron James Did Not Want to ‘Ring Chase’ With the Knicks

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Even if Brunson recruited James to the Knicks, how much would it have mattered? It appeared James wanted to avoid the perception of being a “ring chaser” in New York.

Instead, James opted to sign with the 76ers, a team built to contend for the NBA title but with plenty to prove. James took to social media to explain his decision in choosing the Sixers.

“I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time,” James noted in a July 24, message on X.