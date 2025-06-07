Report Reveals Why Knicks Fired Head Coach

The New York Knicks recently fired head coach Tom Thibodeau, but he didn’t just lose his job because the team fell short in the Eastern Conference Finals. According to reports, he lost it because the front office and players alike were tired of his old-school, grind-them-to-the-ground style. Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and Mikal Bridges ranked among the league leaders in minutes played. And while toughness is a virtue in New York, there’s a fine line between durable and drained.

Brunson played nearly 38 minutes a game in the playoffs. Hart and Bridges weren’t far behind. It was the same Thibodeau pattern that had worn down stars in Chicago and Minnesota. When Brunson went down with injuries during the season, it raised alarms. But when the team faltered late in the postseason, it was seen as the predictable result of short rotations and overuse.

A Stubborn Scheme in a League That Evolves

Even more concerning to the Knicks brass was Thibodeau’s unwillingness to evolve offensively. The once-deadly Brunson-Karl-Anthony Towns pick-and-roll fell off a cliff post-All-Star break, dropping from 1.22 points per direct play to 0.88. Opponents adjusted. Thibodeau didn’t. Stagnation set in, and New York leaned on Brunson to manufacture offense with 5 seconds left on the shot clock. It worked until it didn’t.

In an era where coaching is often about in-game counters and creative sets, Thibodeau leaned on grit. It got him to the Eastern Conference Finals. It didn’t get him a job on Monday.

“He Doesn’t Coach You”

Former Thibodeau player Jeff Teague may have said it best: “He don’t really be coaching you.” According to Teague, Thibodeau’s in-game guidance was limited to shouting basic instructions while offering little real-time feedback or tactical direction. “All he say is literally, ‘Damn.'”

The quote went viral, but it echoed a sentiment that’s lingered around Thibodeau for years. He’s a motivator—a culture setter. But once the game tips off, it’s up to the players. For a team looking to win titles, that hands-off approach no longer passed the smell test.

The Locker Room Shift

Publicly, Brunson and others supported Thibodeau. Privately, the tone was different. According to SNY’s Ian Begley, players gave candid feedback during exit interviews attended by James Dolan himself. They didn’t ask for Thibodeau to be fired, but they made it clear that a change was needed. Rotations, usage, and offensive adjustments were all brought up. That was enough to tip the balance.

Now Hiring: Visionaries Welcome

The Knicks are now in search of their 32nd head coach. ESPN and SNY have floated names ranging from established head coaches, such as Mike Brown, to former players like Rajon Rondo. Jeff Van Gundy’s name has even resurfaced. And Metta World Peace publicly lobbied for the gig on X.

It all underscores what this firing was really about: the Knicks aren’t content being back. They want to take the next step. That means fewer “damns” and more diagrams. Less grit, more growth.

In the end, Thibodeau did what he always does: win enough to earn respect but not adapt sufficiently to keep it.