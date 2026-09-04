Former Knicks Star Reveals Championship Plans In Brooklyn Nets

Former New York star is looking to emulate what the Knicks accomplished in the past season with the Brooklyn Nets.

Talking at an event in Brazil, Julius Randle, who once played for the Knicks, wants to bring the same success from New York to Brooklyn down the road.

Randle was traded from the Minnesota Timberwolves to the Nets two months ago, giving him a fresh start with the Nets.

According to Randle, among his plans in Brooklyn is to win an NBA championship.

“What the [Knicks] organization accomplished is great,” Randle, who played five seasons with the Knicks, said. “Been a long time coming. Took a lot of hard years, a lot of different players, to build it up to what it was. It’s amazing. Definitely look forward to creating that in Brooklyn.”

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He added that he wants nothing of the Knicks’ championship credit. Notably, Randle helped the Knicks reach the playoffs multiple times at the start of the decade.

“Ah, no. I appreciate that,” Randle said when asked about his part in New York’s resurgence in the NBA.

Randle was traded away from the New York Knicks in September 2024 in a blockbuster deal that sent Karl-Anthony Towns to New York.

That deal was crucial in the Knicks’ championship path as Towns played a key role in New York’s 2026 NBA championship run.

Meanwhile, Randle played two seasons with the Timberwolves, where he played in the Western Conference Finals in 2025 and the second round of the playoffs in 2026.

Coming off a regular season where he averaged 21.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.0 assists, the 31-year-old three-time All-Star brings an established veteran presence and physical playmaking style in Brooklyn, where he will be sharing the ball with Michael Porter Jr., who almost made the All-Star team last season.

Just like in his time with the Knicks, Randle could play as a primary focal point for head coach Jordi Fernandez, intending to guide the rebuilding Nets back toward competitive relevance while serving as either a long-term foundation piece or a valuable trade asset ahead of his impending 2027 player option.

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Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez is excited to insert Julius Randle to what he is building in Brooklyn.

Fernandez believes Randle will raise the Nets’ floor for the upcoming season.

“Julius is an established, all-star playoff player, a player that is going to come here and show everybody else how it’s done. I’m very excited to get to coach him, and for him to raise the floor,” Fernandez during an episode of the Nets’ “The Bridge” video series.

Aside from Randle, the Nets also drafted dynamic combo guard Mikel Brown Jr. with the No. 6 overall pick, and signed free agents Keon Ellis and Moritz Wagner.

The Nets have no incentive to tank because the Houston Rockets control swap rights to Brooklyn’s 2027 first-round pick.

Brooklyn faces a grueling start, playing seven of their first nine games against 2025–26 playoff or play-in teams. They will also be faced with a major challenge in the Eastern Conference as other East teams have loaded up this offseason.