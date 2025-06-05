Knicks Star’s Dad Causes Friction Within Organization: Report

Following Tom Thibodeau’s dismissal as the New York Knicks‘ head coach, the next question that is begging for an answer is what will happen to his staff, particularly Rick Brunson, Jalen Brunson‘s father.

According to Sam Amico of Hoops Wire, Rick Brunson’s presence has loomed large over the Knicks organization, which has caused friction given his relationship with their franchise star.

“Per Hoops Wire sources, multiple Knicks players have been unhappy with the presence of assistant coach Rick Brunson, the father of star guard Jalen Brunson. What that issue is, exactly, has not been determined, though sources suggested that Rick has had too big a say in things,” Amico wrote.

Rick Brunson’s Promotion

The Knicks had promoted Rick Brunson to become the associate head coach this past season, which the NBA investigated whether it violated league salary cap rules. The investigation closed in December, per SNY report, which found no violation.

Nevertheless, the Knicks slammed the investigation as “harassment” and “offensive.”

‘‘In response to the rumored NBA investigation into Rick Brunson’s promotion, Brunson took (former associate head coach) Johnnie Bryant’s place and assumed the same salary as Bryant. It’s offensive that anyone would claim Rick didn’t deserve the promotion,” MSG Sports said in a statement. “Rick has done a tremendous job and will continue to do so. We see this as more harassment of the Knicks due to our opposition to certain NBA matters.”

SNY’s Ian Begley reported that Rick Brunson’s new contract, per NBA coaching sources, “is within industry standards for top assistant coaches.”

Rick Brunson has been on Thibodeau’s staff in all of his three coaching stops, which include Chicago and Minnesota.

Rick Brunson Holds ‘Most Power’ in Knicks Organization

Amico added in his report, citing one source, that Rick Brunson is “the person with the most power in the entire organization.”

It can be recalled that Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo, a college teammate of Jalen Brunson, had a heated exchange with Rick Brunson in a preseason game in October.

“That’s what happens when they let you run the show,” DiVincenzo was heard saying before shooting a free throw in the opening moments of the preseason game between the Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Knicks traded DiVincenzo, along with Julius Randle, and a future pick for Karl-Anthony Towns at the start of the training camp.

DiVincenzo and Rick Brunson had to be separated during the heated encounter.

Rick Brunson addressed the heated preseason encounter with DiVincenzo on the “Roommates Show” podcast hosted by his son and Josh Hart.

“First of all, as you know, he’s family, man,” Rick Brunson said. “Thought it was blown out of proportion. But, we could’ve handled it — or I could’ve handled it — in a better way. But I know you, I know him, I know Mikal [Bridges], I know where you guys come from. I just wanted to make sure we all acted accordingly. I thought, myself included, we didn’t act right. But it’s over. The next day, we talked. It’s all good.”

According to Amico, Rick Brunson’s status is uncertain, “though considering he’s Jalen’s dad, many assume Rick will remain with the team in some capacity.”

The Brunson dynamic will be one of the storylines to watch amid the coaching revamp in New York.