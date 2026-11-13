Knicks Complete Trade for Former No. 8 Pick After Initial Signing Plan

The New York Knicks‘ pursuit of Rob Dillingham has taken a more definitive turn.

Two days after the former lottery pick was linked to their G League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks have acquired Dillingham’s rights in a trade with the Iowa Wolves, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer.

Fischer reported the completed deal Friday, confirming that Westchester had secured the 21-year-old guard after his arrival initially depended on the league’s waiver process.

“The Westchester Knicks have officially acquired Rob Dillingham, I’m told, via trade with the Iowa Wolves,” Fischer wrote.

The Rob Dillingham Knicks trade gives New York’s developmental affiliate a former top-10 draft pick whose NBA career has stalled after two difficult seasons.

However, the transaction involves his G League rights, not an NBA roster spot with New York.

Terms of the trade were not immediately disclosed.

Rob Dillingham Trade Resolves Waiver Uncertainty

On Wednesday, Fischer initially reported that Dillingham was entering the NBA G League and expected to join Westchester, provided the team could secure his rights.

That qualification left open the possibility that another G League organization could claim him first.

Friday’s trade eliminated that uncertainty.

The Iowa Wolves, Minnesota’s G League affiliate, previously held Dillingham’s rights after he spent the beginning of his professional career with the Timberwolves.

Westchester now controls those rights, clearing the way for Dillingham to join a development program closely connected to the Knicks’ NBA operation.

The move represents another opportunity for a player who entered the league with considerably higher expectations.

Dillingham was selected eighth overall in the 2024 NBA draft after one season at Kentucky.

Minnesota acquired his draft rights from San Antonio in exchange for a 2031 first-round pick and a 2030 first-round pick swap.

But Dillingham struggled to secure a consistent rotation role with the Timberwolves.

He was traded to Chicago in February as part of the deal that sent Ayo Dosunmu to Minnesota.

In September, the Bulls sent him to Charlotte for Buddy Hield and cash considerations.

The Hornets waived Dillingham shortly afterward, leaving the former lottery pick without an NBA team entering this season.

What Dillingham’s Arrival Means for the Knicks

Dillingham averaged 6.3 points and 2.2 assists across 65 appearances with Minnesota and Chicago last season.

His NBA career has also been interrupted by a right wrist injury that required surgery in April.

Westchester offers him an opportunity to regain confidence and establish himself through consistent playing time.

The Knicks’ affiliate already features several young prospects, including two-way players Jaden Akins, Dalton Knecht and Tyler Nickel.

Adding Dillingham gives Westchester another ballhandler with scoring ability and first-round pedigree.

For New York, the arrangement creates an opportunity to evaluate Dillingham without committing an NBA roster spot.

G League rights do not give the Knicks exclusive NBA rights to sign him, however.

Dillingham would still need a separate NBA contract to join the parent club.

For now, Westchester has accomplished what appeared uncertain Wednesday: securing the former lottery pick’s rights and giving him a path back into professional basketball.