Knicks Could Make Move for 23-Year-Old Starter After He’s Cut

The New York Knicks have set up what should be some very compelling NBA training camp battles before the team gets underway on defending its NBA championship, with familiar names like former No. 2 pick James Wiseman and former Nuggets champion Bruce Brown fighting for roster spots. But the team also has open two-way spots–three of them–that will be hammered out in training camp, too.

Each team has three two-way spots to give to players who will toggle between the G League and the NBA team. And while it is uncertain what will happen with the Knicks’ three spots, and interesting name may have just entered the chat; Ryan Nembhard, the former Mavericks starter who was traded to Hornets in the Buddy Hield-Dorian Finney-Smith deal and is now expected to be waived.

Ryan Nembhard Could Be Waived

There will be suitors for Nembhard’s services, and the Knicks could be among them. The Nuggets were reported, by veteran writer Marc Stein, to be among the most interested in Nembhard, who is the brother of Pacers point guard Andrew Nembhard. With the Mavericks last season, Nembhard averaged 6.6 points and 5.3 assists, appearing in 60 games with 27 starts.

He has still not been officially waived, but there is a clamor to see where he might land when (or if) he is.

Wrote Stein: “UPDATE: Ryan Nembhard is expected to have multiple suitors on potential two-ways if he is indeed waived by Charlotte. sources say, with the Nuggets prime among them. Nembhard had a 28-and-10 game in Denver as a rookie and a 23-assist game against Chicago in the season finale.”

Worth noting that the Knicks are the only team in the NBA with multiple two-way slots still open https://t.co/Rc2N5Cj8qA— Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) September 23, 2026

Knicks Would Have 2-Way Spot

But how about the Knicks? Andrew Nembhard was effective against New York in the 2025 East finals but since you can’t sign him, why not sign his brother, Ryan Nembhard?

That was floated by Substack author and longtime Knicks analyst Tommy Beer. He wrote: “Worth noting that the Knicks are the only team in the NBA with multiple two-way slots still open.”

It would be Nembhard’s choice, obviously, and whether he would get the minutes he would be after while playing for the Knicks would be a hindrance. He’d play more in Denver, or almost anywhere else. But the Knicks need good end-of-the bench assets. Nembhard would be one.