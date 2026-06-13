Should Knicks Worry About Ref Scott ‘The Extender’ Foster in NBA Finals Game 5?

Scott Foster’s selection to referee the Knicks-Spurs NBA Finals Game 5 has reignited one of basketball’s most enduring fan theories, with Knicks fans once again wondering whether “The Extender” has entered the series at exactly the wrong time.

Foster’s reputation has followed him for decades, fueled by controversial playoff games, statistical debates, and a long-running feud with future Hall of Famer Chris Paul.

How did Foster earn the nickname “The Extender,” and is it earned? Fans and media have long claimed that teams trailing in a playoff series seem to win games when Foster is on the floor, extending series that otherwise would have ended. The conspiracy theory has always been that the NBA deploys Foster deliberately, presumably to protect television revenue. No direct evidence has ever emerged to support that suspicion, but the theory thrives as a cynical postseason tradition.

What Data Says About Foster’s ‘Extender’ Reputation

A review of 2020–2025 NBA playoff games where Foster officiated and the series was uneven produced 54 relevant contests. Trailing teams won exactly 27, or exactly 50%, based on a Sporting News survey of Basketball-Reference.com data. In other words, a coin flip, not evidence of bias.

Other analyses produced slightly higher percentages in certain data subsets, but a viral claim that trailing teams went 19-2 in his games was debunked as untrue.

Data does, in fact, show that Foster ranks among the league’s highest foul-callers, at roughly 2.31 fouls per 100 possessions above league average, according to advanced tracking data from the F5 Substack. More whistles mean more free throws and more opportunities for momentum to shift, conditions that favor comebacks regardless of the deficit. Home-team win rates in his games have also drawn scrutiny, running between 59 and 68 percent across multiple timeframes, versus a league norm of 55 to 60 percent.

Scott Foster Controversies: Chris Paul Feud and Beyond

In 2007, the Tim Donaghy gambling scandal revealed that Foster had exchanged 134 phone calls with Donaghy over a seven-month period. Both the FBI and the NBA investigated and cleared Foster. Donaghy stated directly that Foster had no involvement in his illegal activities. But the insinuations have shadowed Foster ever since.

Player polling has been consistently unkind. Foster ranked as the worst referee in a 2016 Los Angeles Times survey of players, with The Athletic producing comparable results in 2019 and 2023. In March 2026, he ejected Minnesota Timberwolves forward Naz Reid in overtime against the Houston Rockets after Reid challenged a foul call, according to ClutchPoints. The league fined Reid $50,000.

The defining controversy remains his history with Chris Paul. Paul’s teams went 3-17 in playoff games with Foster as crew chief at one point, according to ESPN. Foster ejected Paul during a November 2023 Warriors-Suns game on back-to-back technicals.

“It’s personal,” Paul said, as quoted by ABC Sports. “We had a situation some years ago, and it’s personal. The league knows, everybody knows. There’s been a meeting and all that.”

Former NBA referee Bill Spooner defended Foster on the record, telling CBS Sports, “If it’s a big game, and the league wants somebody to run the game, Scott is going to be on it. Because he is a damn good referee.”

After retiring, Paul kept trolling Foster during his playoff assignments on social media. When Foster worked Game 4 of the 2026 Thunder-Spurs Western Conference Finals and San Antonio won 103-82 to even the series, social media reacted as it always does. The Extender, fans insisted, was back in business.