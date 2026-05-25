Chris Paul Trolls Scott Foster During Thunder-Spurs Game 4

The crew chief for Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs was Scott Foster.

During the game, former Thunder and Spurs player Chris Paul trolled Foster on social media. Paul has a long history with Foster, who has been called “The Extender” online by NBA fans.

In a post on his Instagram stories, CP3 shared an tweet by a fan saying that Foster doesn’t know which team he wanted to favor in Game 4. The fan went further by claiming that the veteran referee was trying to figure out the team Paul will be rooting for.

Paul had it captioned:

“FACTS!!”

Paul has a long-standing beef with Foster, who has officiated the legendary guard 20 times in the postseason. He has a baffling record of 3-17 when foster is in charge, according to ESPN.

The record has resulted in conspiracy theories about how the referee doesn’t like the “Point God.” It doesn’t help that Foster is nicknamed “The Extender,” a term used by fans when the veteran official gets appointed by the NBA to “extend” a series.

Scott Foster Once Ejected Chris Paul During Warriors-Suns Game in 2023

During the 2023-24 NBA season, Chris Paul was part of the Golden State Warriors, and they took on his former team, the Phoenix Suns, on November 22, 2023. Paul was ejected after receiving two technical fouls from Scott Foster.

After the game, Paul didn’t mince his words about his beef with the veteran referee.

“It’s personal,” Paul said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “We had a situation some years ago, and it’s personal. The league knows, everybody knows. There’s been a meeting and all that. It’s just a situation with my son.”

The recently retired guard added, “I’m OK with a ref talking, saying whatever. Just don’t use a tech to get your point across. I’ve got to do a better job making sure I stay on the floor for my teammates. That’s that.”

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Also during the season, Paul appeared on Draymond Green‘s podcast teased the possibility of having a tell-all episode about his beef with Foster.

Now that he’s retired and Foster back on the spotlight, maybe it’s time for him to speak about his history with the referee.

Spurs Tie Series vs. Thunder with Scott Foster as Crew Chief

As expected by some fans on the internet, the series between the Spurs and Thunder was “extended” with Scott Foster as crew chief. The Spurs have tied the Western Conference Finals at 2-2 after a 103-82 win over the Thunder in Game 4.

Victor Wembanyama led the way for the Spurs, finishing with 33 points, eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and three blocks. Wemby was nearly unstoppable, while three more Spurs players also scored in double figures.

Stephon Castle and Devin Vassell had 13 points each, while De’Aaron Fox added 12 points and 10 rebounds. It was a dominant performance from the Spurs, making the Thunder uncomfortable all game long.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was limited to 19 points on 15 shots. Alex Caruso, who has been on fire during the series was held scoreless, while Jaylin Williams and Jared McCain combined for seven points.

Williams and McCain had 42 points in Game 3, but barely had an impact on Sunday. Game 5 returns to Oklahoma City on Tuesday, with tip-off scheduled for 8:30 p.m. EST.