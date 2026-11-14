Knicks Get More Bad News Out of Toronto After Second Straight Loss

The New York Knicks are trying to stop a two-game losing streak. Their next opponent could be getting its best player back.

Toronto Raptors star Scottie Barnes has been upgraded to questionable for Sunday’s matchup against New York, putting him in position to potentially return after missing four consecutive games with a left groin strain.

The Raptors confirmed the designation Saturday in their official personnel report, a significant development ahead of the teams’ first meeting this season.

According to Michael Grange of Sportsnet, Barnes participated in part of Saturday’s practice, another indication that he is progressing toward a return.

The Scottie Barnes injury update adds another complication for the Knicks, who have dropped consecutive games to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers after winning four straight.

New York will face Toronto twice in three days, beginning Sunday at Scotiabank Arena.

Scottie Barnes Injury Update Creates Tougher Challenge

Barnes has been sidelined since Nov. 4 because of the groin injury.

The Raptors have gone 1-3 during his absence, struggling to maintain offensive consistency without their leading scorer and primary playmaker.

Barnes is averaging 23.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists through eight appearances this season while shooting 52.4% from the field.

His versatility presents a difficult matchup for opposing defenses.

At 6-foot-7, Barnes can initiate the offense, create scoring opportunities for teammates and exploit mismatches against smaller defenders.

He also provides defensive flexibility, allowing Toronto to switch assignments against teams with multiple scoring threats.

That could become particularly important against a Knicks team led by Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Without Barnes, Toronto has relied more heavily on rookie Collin Murray-Boyles, who could move back into a reserve role if Barnes returns.

However, Barnes remains questionable, and his availability will likely be determined closer to Sunday’s 6 p.m. ET tipoff.

Knicks Look to Snap Two-Game Skid Against Raptors

New York enters Sunday’s matchup after consecutive defeats that interrupted its early-season momentum.

The Knicks fell 115-107 to Cleveland on Wednesday before suffering a 106-104 loss to Indiana on Friday.

Brunson finished with 33 points and 11 assists against the Pacers, while Towns added 23 points and 15 rebounds.

However, New York could not complete a late comeback after trailing by 13 points in the fourth quarter.

Towns missed a potential game-tying shot at the buzzer, leaving the Knicks with a 6-6 record.

The consecutive losses have exposed some of the inconsistency New York has struggled to overcome under coach Mike Brown.

Now, the Knicks must prepare for a Toronto team that could welcome back its most productive player.

The Raptors will remain without Kawhi Leonard, who has been ruled out because of left knee injury management.

Nate Bittle is also unavailable with a right foot avulsion fracture.

Still, Barnes’ potential return would give Toronto a considerable boost on both ends of the floor.

For the Knicks, the challenge is straightforward: end their losing streak before it reaches three games.

Doing so could become considerably more difficult if Barnes is cleared to play.