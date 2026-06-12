Selena Gomez Breaks Silence on Taylor Swift, New York Knicks Controversy

Game 4 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden was already going to be a big deal. The Knicks were down 2-1 to the Spurs and needed a win at home. And when a game has Taylor Swift, Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner, and Sydney Sweeney all courtside, the spotlight gets even brighter.

While that whole celebrity crowd packed MSG, Selena Gomez was at home, watching the game, texting friends, and placing bets. That part was supposed to stay between them. It did not.

What Selena Gomez Said and Why It Blew Up

Swift showed up wearing a “Stevie Knicks” tee alongside Mariska Hargitay and the Haim sisters, all in matching gear, all going absolutely wild during the Knicks’ comeback. MTV posted photos of Swift and Hargitay celebrating, and Gomez, a Texas native and known Spurs fan, dropped a “lol” in the comments.

Screenshots spread fast. The way it was framed made it look like the “lol” was aimed at the second photo, where Swift and Hargitay are jumping and screaming. People assumed Gomez was being shady toward her longtime friend.

Then a second post surfaced. Gomez had written: “Mad respect for the game!! Congrats to the peeps that represent! What a comeback,” followed by, “so funny how some are all the sudden fans though lol.” That one disappeared quickly, but not before it was all over social media.

Gomez woke up the next morning to a pile of texts and addressed everything on her Instagram Stories directly:

“I would never insult my friends nor was it an insult. The comment was a reaction to the first slide on the page.”

“Second I bet my friends on the game. The friends in the text chain I posted. I lost but was poking at my opponents, my friends. Believe it or not I do have other friends in my life. But quickly forget that most assume otherwise.”

“also .. It’s a basketball game”

The “first slide” she mentioned was a photo of Hargitay looking completely stunned, not the celebration shot. The “sudden fans” line was aimed at her group chat, where she had been trash-talking the Knicks fans she bet against. She lost the bet. They rubbed it in. She poked back.

Knicks Lead Spurs 3-1 With Game 5 Set for San Antonio

For as wild as the social media drama got, the basketball itself was just as insane. The Knicks trailed by 29 points in Game 4, the kind of deficit that makes fans head for the exits. They did not quit.

OG Anunoby tipped in a Jalen Brunson miss with 1.2 seconds left to win it 107-106, completing the largest comeback in NBA Finals history. Brunson finished with 36 points, Anunoby with 33.

The series now heads back to San Antonio with the Knicks up 3-1. Game 5 tips off on June 13 at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. One win and New York ends a championship drought going back to 1973.

The Spurs, who looked like they were about to level this series, are now one loss from elimination. Victor Wembanyama and San Antonio will need a completely different fourth quarter if they want to keep this alive.