US Senators Make Surprising Wager Ahead of Knicks-Spurs NBA Finals

The 2026 NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs have officially reached Capitol Hill.

Ahead of Game 1 on Wednesday night, U.S. Senators Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and Ted Cruz of Texas exchanged a friendly public wager on social media, adding political bragging rights to one of the most anticipated Finals matchups in recent memory.

The exchange came after Cruz challenged Gillibrand with a Texas-themed bet centered around the Knicks and Spurs meeting on basketball’s biggest stage.

“@SenGillibrand: care to make a wager?” Cruz wrote on X. “If the @NYKnicks win (not gonna happen!) the series, then you & your team get Texas BBQ, Shiner Bock beer & Blue Bell ice cream. When the @spurs win, the loser wears the winner’s jersey. Deal? #Spurs #NBAFinals.”

Gillibrand quickly accepted.

“You’re on!” Gillibrand replied. “If the @spurs somehow win the series, we’ll treat you and your staff to the world-famous Joe’s Pizza and Brooklyn Lager. Go NY Go!”

You're on! If the @spurs somehow win the series, we'll treat you and your staff to the world-famous Joe's Pizza and Brooklyn Lager. Go NY Go! https://t.co/gV0VLBxvay — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) June 1, 2026

Knicks Fever Reaches New Heights Before NBA Finals

The wager reflects the excitement surrounding a Knicks team that has captured the attention of fans throughout New York.

According to ESPN, the Knicks have attracted nearly half of all money wagered on the NBA Finals winner this season at DraftKings Sportsbook in New York, almost matching the combined total of every other team.

“Knicks are unsurprisingly very heavily bet on in New York, more so than any other state, both per game and in the futures,” Caesars Sportsbook lead NBA trader David Lieberman told ESPN.

The surge in betting interest comes after New York swept both the Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers in consecutive playoff series, extending its winning streak to 11 games entering the Finals.

Led by Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, the Knicks have emerged as one of the NBA’s hottest teams despite entering the championship round as underdogs.

Spurs Enter NBA Finals as Favorites Behind Victor Wembanyama

While New York has captured the imagination of its fan base, sportsbooks continue to favor San Antonio.

The Spurs opened as high as -220 favorites to win the championship before settling near -200, according to ESPN. San Antonio is also favored by 4.5 points in Game 1 at Frost Bank Center.

Much of that confidence stems from Victor Wembanyama, who was recently named NBA Defensive Player of the Year and enters the series as the betting favorite for Finals MVP.

The Spurs have become one of the league’s biggest success stories after opening the season at 65-1 championship odds. According to ESPN, San Antonio would become the largest preseason long shot to win an NBA title in at least four decades if it captures the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Knicks Chasing First NBA Championship Since 1973

For New York, the Finals represent an opportunity to end one of the longest championship droughts in professional sports.

The Knicks have not won an NBA title since 1973 and are making their first Finals appearance in more than a quarter-century.

The matchup has generated national attention, drawing support from celebrities, former players, elected officials and a passionate fan base eager to see the franchise return to the top of the NBA.

Now, with politicians joining the rivalry and wagers already on the line, the Knicks and Spurs are set to begin a Finals series that extends far beyond the basketball court.

Game 1 tips off Wednesday night in San Antonio, where one state will move one step closer to a championship, and one senator may eventually be wearing the other team’s jersey.