Knicks’ Big Man Becoming Hot Trade Target as Deadline Looms

Jericho Sims of the New York Knicks dunks against the Brooklyn Nets.

New York Knicks backup center Jericho Sims is drawing attention from teams across the league as the NBA trade deadline approaches, according to multiple sources. While Sims has shown flashes of potential, his role in the Knicks’ rotation has dwindled, making him a potential trade chip for a team looking to strengthen its roster.

Sims’ Role in Decline

Sims, 26, started the season as a key rotation player, effectively stepping in for starting center Mitchell Robinson after his injury. Appearing in 24 games this season, Sims has averaged 1.8 points and 3.6 rebounds, while showcasing his defensive capabilities and athleticism. However, Sims’ offensive limitations have kept him from becoming a consistent presence in coach Tom Thibodeau’s rotation. As Mitchell Robinson gets closer to making a return, Sims’ playing time has decreased significantly. He logged DNP’s against Orlando and Toronto, and saw only a minute of action against Atlanta, signaling a marked shift in his rotational availability.

Potential Trade Suitors for Sims

Sims’ age, defensive upside, and his team-friendly expiring contract make him an appealing target for teams looking to bolster their front-court depth. Here are a few teams that could make a move for the Knicks’ backup center:

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors have struggled with injuries in the front-court, including Draymond Green and Kevon Looney. Adding Sims could give them a younger, more athletic option to help with rim protection and rebounding, areas where they’ve struggled this season.

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks are reportedly exploring ways to add size and defense around Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving. Sims could be a low-risk addition to complement Derek Lively and Daniel Gafford in the paint.

Chicago Bulls

The Bulls are a team in transition as they shop for potential deals for Nikola Vučević, and Zach LaVine. Sims could serve as a rotational piece who brings energy and rim protection off the bench, while also providing future financial flexibility.

Knicks’ Trade Strategy

The Knicks view Sims as a valuable asset in potential trade packages as they look to bolster their playoff push. The February 6th trade deadline provides an opportunity for New York to address their roster needs, particularly adding offensive versatility to complement Robinson and the rest of the Knicks’ front-court. New York has a history of making midseason moves to strengthen their roster, and the current buzz surrounding Sims align with that approach. Moving Sims could clear a roster spot, helping the Knicks acquire a more versatile big man who can stretch the floor and contribute on both ends.

Looking Ahead

As the trade deadline inches closer, the Knicks’ front office will weigh their options carefully. With their sights set on solidifying their position in the Eastern Conference playoff race, the decision to move Sims could hinge on finding the right deal to improve the team in the short and long term. The Knicks will be back in action Thursday as they take on the Timberwolves in Minnesota.