Spurs Receive Good News Before NBA Finals Game 1 vs the Knicks

History suggests the San Antonio Spurs are a lock to take a 1-0 lead in the NBA Finals against the New York Knicks on Wednesday night.

The Spurs are 6-0 in Game 1s in their previous six trips to the NBA Finals, with five of those contests taking place on their home floor. Their sole away win came against the Miami Heat in 2013 when they stole home-court from LeBron James and Co.

Victor Wembanyama and Co. open as 4.5-point favorites in Game 1, even though the Knicks are the more well-rested team in the middle of an 11-game winning streak.

Spurs 6-0 in NBA Finals Game 1

Here’s a quick recap of the Spurs in their previous six NBA Finals Game 1:

As seen above, the Spurs won five of their six Game 1s comfortably — by an average margin of 12.6 points. Predictably, their only Game 1 win that came down to the wire was in the 2013 Finals against the Heat, when they started the series on the road.

Will the Spurs continue the trend and win by 12 or more points on Wednesday?

Victor Wembanyama and Co. have already shown they have what it takes to revive the Spurs—arguably the 21st century’s most successful NBA franchise, boasting five titles in 15 years and an unprecedented 18 consecutive 50-win seasons.

Spurs Seek Sixth NBA Title

ESPN’s Michael C. Wright feels Wemby holds the key to the Spurs’ chances against the Knicks after they lost the NBA Cup final against Jalen Brunson and Co.

“It all starts and ends with Wembanyama. Although the series begins in San Antonio, it’s worth pointing out just how much he loves to perform under the bright lights in the celebrity-laden atmosphere at Madison Square Garden,” wrote Wright.

“Counting the NBA Cup final, San Antonio faced New York on three occasions during the regular season, with the Knicks taking two of those games. Wembanyama averaged 24.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in those matchups.

“San Antonio’s lack of success against New York in the regular season stems from the Knicks presenting major matchup issues for the Spurs. The Knicks’ wing defenders swallow up San Antonio’s shooters, and the Spurs will have to deal with physicality even more jaw rattling than what they navigated against Oklahoma City.”

The Spurs insider warned that the Knicks have the personnel to slow down Wemby, and the Frenchman would need to overcome some hurdles to bring a title to San Antonio.

“New York’s depth in the frontcourt will also prove problematic for the Spurs with three big-time performers in Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson, who is expected to play despite a broken right pinkie, patrolling the paint. The Spurs will need Wembanyama to be the best player on the floor for four games in this series for the inexperienced Spurs to have a shot.”

Spurs vs. Knicks Game 1 tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday.