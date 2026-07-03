Hi, Subscriber

New York Knicks Star Josh Hart Posts Personal Update After NBA Finals

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
TARRYTOWN, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 23: Josh Hart #3 of the New York Knicks speaks to the media at Knicks Training Facility on September 23, 2025 in Tarrytown, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using thhis Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Josh Hart is coming off his fourth season playing for the New York Knicks.

He is an incredibly valuable role player next to stars such as Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns.

The former Villanova star finished this past year with averages of 12.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 50.8% from the field and 41.3% from three-point range in 66 games.

Hart also helped lead the Knicks to their first NBA Championship since 1973.

New York Knicks Star Josh Hart Posts Life Update

GettyJosh Hart #3 of the New York Knicks reacts against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the third quarter in Game Two of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Madison Square Garden on May 21, 2026 in New York City.

On Friday, Hart made a post to Instagram sharing a life update.

There were over 100,000 likes on his post in five hours.

He wrote: “Europe was fun”

Fans React

GettyJosh Hart #3 of the New York Knicks reacts during the first half of a game against the Atlanta Hawks in Game Six of the First Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at State Farm Arena on April 30, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@rccola_85: “Well deserved champ, but that finger of yours is still stressing me out. Lmao”

@jabbb023: “Rest up champ .. ganna need you at Center next season 🙏🏼”

@patrickhennessy22: “Glad you enjoyed some time off champ”

@michaeltran__: “Enjoying the fruits of your labor eh champ?”

GettyKarl-Anthony Towns #32 and Josh Hart #3 of the New York Knicks talk against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first period in Game Three of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Rocket Arena on May 23, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio.

@joshabramov_: “Josh do you want to play with Bron again?”

@mikeriley2: “Handsome Josh, and very lovely Shannon! I hope you both enjoyed a much deserved trip. Champ!”

@agent_abrams: “Well deserved trip for the Harts!”

@chefcapon: “A well deserved vacation indeed! Nice to see you in your happy place!!”

Looking At Hart

GettyJosh Hart #3 of the New York Knicks shoots a lay up during the second half of a game against the Atlanta Hawks in Game Six of the First Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at State Farm Arena on April 30, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Hart was the 30th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

He has also spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans and Portland Trail Blazers over nine seasons in the NBA.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

New York Knicks Star Josh Hart Posts Personal Update After NBA Finals

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x