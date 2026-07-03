New York Knicks Star Josh Hart Posts Personal Update After NBA Finals

Josh Hart is coming off his fourth season playing for the New York Knicks.

He is an incredibly valuable role player next to stars such as Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns.

The former Villanova star finished this past year with averages of 12.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 50.8% from the field and 41.3% from three-point range in 66 games.

Hart also helped lead the Knicks to their first NBA Championship since 1973.

New York Knicks Star Josh Hart Posts Life Update

On Friday, Hart made a post to Instagram sharing a life update.

There were over 100,000 likes on his post in five hours.

He wrote: “Europe was fun”

Fans React

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@rccola_85: “Well deserved champ, but that finger of yours is still stressing me out. Lmao”

@jabbb023: “Rest up champ .. ganna need you at Center next season 🙏🏼”

@patrickhennessy22: “Glad you enjoyed some time off champ”

@michaeltran__: “Enjoying the fruits of your labor eh champ?”

@joshabramov_: “Josh do you want to play with Bron again?”

@mikeriley2: “Handsome Josh, and very lovely Shannon! I hope you both enjoyed a much deserved trip. Champ!”

@agent_abrams: “Well deserved trip for the Harts!”

@chefcapon: “A well deserved vacation indeed! Nice to see you in your happy place!!”

Looking At Hart

Hart was the 30th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

He has also spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans and Portland Trail Blazers over nine seasons in the NBA.