Stephen A. Smith Casts Doubt Over Knicks Playoff Chances

The New York Knicks head into game four of their Eastern Conference second-round matchup against the Boston Celtics with a 2-1 lead. Joe Mazzulla’s team secured a big win over New York on Saturday, May 10.

Now, the Celtics will look to even the score on Monday, May 12, ensuring they head back to Boston with a chance to take control. In a recent episode of ESPN’s NBA Today, Stephen A. Smith cast doubt over the Knicks’ ability to win game four, which in turn led him to claim the Celtics will be the team to progress to the Conference Finals.

“I don’t believe the Knicks can lose Game 4 and win this series,” Smith said. “But the Knicks could still possibly win Game 4. They’ll need to win Game 4 to have a chance to win this series. I believe that the Boston Celtics will take both games in New York, it will seal the Knicks’ fate, and the Knicks will lose this series.”

Smith, a lifelong Knicks fan, is likely looking at the Celtics’ ability to dominate games from the three-point line. However, Tom Thibodeau’s roster has shown they can hang with the Celtics, especially when focusing on intense defensive pressure.

OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges will both have big roles to play on Monday. Their wing defense could stifle the Celtics’ game plan and lead to some disjointed possessions. The Knicks will undoubtedly understand the risks that come with letting the Celtics continue to build momentum.

Knicks’ Josh Hart Has Been Earning Praise

Josh Hart is the emotional leader of the Knicks roster. He plays a tough brand of basketball and likes to lead by example. He has also shown a commitment to improving his game since arriving in New York, which recently earned him some praise from Thibodeau.

“He’s worked a lot on his shooting,” Thibodeau said. “You leave him open, he’s not hesitating. Just let it fly. I think that’s huge for us, particularly when they overcommit, you gotta trust the pass, trust each other, trust your teammates and you’re going to have an advantage on the backside. Anytime you put two on the ball, there’s advantages in another area.”

High-level spacing is a core part of running a five-out offense, which the Knicks have implemented since acquiring Karl-Anthony Towns last summer. Hart’s ability to knock down open threes has increased his value to the Knicks roster, especially as a release valve that can punish defenses that try to double-team Jalen Brunson or Towns.

Knicks Can Still Take Control

If the Knicks can find a way to win game four, they will take a 3-1 series lead over the Celtics. At that point, Thibodeau’s team will control its own destiny. New York would only need one more win to progress, in turn eliminating the reigning NBA champions.

Boston will undoubtedly look to control Monday’s game. As such, the Knicks must be willing to stand their ground and capitalize on any mistakes the Celtics make.

After all, that is how they won games one and two, despite being down at halftime in each of those contests.