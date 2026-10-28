Stephen A. Smith Shares Intriguing Knicks, James Dolan White House Report

Knicks owner James Dolan has found himself in the news quite a bit at the start of the Knicks’ campaign to repeat as NBA champions in 2026-27. The season began with a report that he sent out a phishing invite to employees to claim complimentary championship rings, a bait-and-switch that fans didn’t appreciate. Now in the news is that Dolan has a bone to pick with the players over a potential visit to the White House.

According to Stephen A. Smith, James Dolan is reportedly upset with the Knicks players because they don’t want to visit the White House, a custom for pro sports champions.

James Dolan’s Connection to the White House

Dolan’s reported upset over the Knicks’ unwillingness to visit the White House likely has a lot to do with the fact that he is close friends with President Donald Trump, and fans recall how much of a spectacle Mr. Trump’s visit to Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden was.

That evening, the Knicks’ first home NBA Finals game since 1999, Trump’s arrival caused TSA-level security outside MSG, derailed Knicks watch parties, and turned the event into less of a celebration over the Knicks as something like a political rally.

Regardless of political taste, Dolan’s connection to the White House is unique and presents a new layer of nuance for the usual narrative around teams visiting the Oval Office following a championship win.

Why The White House Visit is a Complicated NBA Tradition

What Dolan claimed regarding the Knicks’ White House visit, and what the team internally has stated, seem to be two completely different issues. In June, Dolan said the Knicks accepted Mr. Trump’s invite to the White House, but on September 29, head coach Mike Brown said the team was still discussing the matter internally.

The Knicks would be far from the first NBA team to refuse a trip to the White House, though among the first if they choose to make a political stance. The 2017 Warriors, led by Stephen Curry’s refusal to go, had their invite declined by Mr. Trump over their hesitation. The 2025 Thunder, meanwhile, did not go because of scheduling issues.

This situation is complicated, both with the NBA’s history and how the Knicks choose to treat this. On Tuesday, the Knicks looked more in form, beating the Pistons at the Garden to improve to 1-3 on the season, but over the course of an eyebrow-raising 0-3 start to their title defense campaign looked flat-footed and almost stuck in June.

If even a percent of the tension for the Knicks, in a highly publicized campaign with pressure in many ways not seen last year, has to do with the messaging from up top, Mr. Dolan setting the tone, that would certainly be notable.