Knicks’ James Dolan Isn’t Alone in Controversial NBA Stance

New York Knicks owner James Dolan drew criticism when he declared the NBA’s second salary-cap apron off-limits after the franchise won its first championship in 53 years.

Four months later, it turns out Dolan isn’t alone in his reluctance to spend whatever it takes to keep a championship contender intact.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have taken a similar approach, shedding significant salary after falling one victory short of returning to the NBA Finals last season.

That decision has come under scrutiny following devastating injuries to Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace, leaving the Thunder facing difficult questions about their championship aspirations.

And one NBA executive believes both organizations have gotten too cautious with their spending.

NBA Executive Calls Out Knicks, Thunder Owners

In an Oct. 27 report for Casino.org, Bleacher Report’s salary cap analyst Eric Pincus detailed Oklahoma City’s financial dilemma after losing two important players.

The Thunder entered the offseason facing a projected luxury-tax bill of approximately $350 million. Instead of absorbing that cost, they traded several rotation players and reduced the bill to less than $20 million.

An anonymous NBA executive questioned that decision, arguing that teams on the verge of winning championships should be willing to pay the price.

“You would think they would spend after giving up [James] Harden back in the day,” the executive told Pincus.

The executive then made a direct comparison to New York’s ownership.

“But James Dolan [of the Knicks] did not do that either. So many billionaires are getting cold feet.”

The criticism puts Dolan’s offseason decisions in a broader context. Even championship-caliber teams are showing reluctance to cross the league’s most restrictive spending threshold.

James Dolan Made His Second-Apron Stance Clear

Dolan publicly drew that line in June, days after the Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals.

During an appearance on WFAN’s “The Carton Show,” the Knicks owner said he wanted to retain the championship roster but acknowledged that financial restrictions could force difficult decisions.

“If we could bring back the whole team, why wouldn’t you, but I don’t know we’re gonna be able,” Dolan said. “We’re willing to stretch, but there’s certain things in the NBA that you’d have to be suicidal to do. One of them is the second apron. Cannot go into the second apron. I’ll write as big of a check as possible, but I can’t write a check that goes into the second apron.”

His position carried consequences.

The Knicks lost longtime center Mitchell Robinson to the rival Boston Celtics in free agency. They also postponed contract extension discussions with Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart.

Towns was eligible for an extension worth approximately $276 million over four years, while Hart could have commanded roughly $132 million.

Both played significant roles in New York’s championship run.

Yet Dolan’s reluctance is not purely about luxury-tax payments.

Crossing the second apron triggers severe roster-building restrictions, including limitations on trades and other mechanisms teams use to add talent.

That makes the financial calculation more complicated than simply determining whether an owner can afford the bill.

Knicks Face Same Championship Dilemma as Thunder

Oklahoma City’s injury crisis has exposed the risks of trimming a championship-caliber roster.

Williams suffered a dislocated left ankle and fractured fibula, while Wallace sustained a torn left shoulder. Those injuries have left the Thunder with fewer proven options after their offseason departures.

New York faces a different challenge.

The Knicks remain built around Jalen Brunson, Towns, Hart and OG Anunoby, but maintaining that foundation could become increasingly expensive.

For now, Dolan and Thunder governor Clay Bennett appear unwilling to sacrifice financial flexibility for the sake of keeping every contributor.

Neither approach guarantees failure. However, the criticism underscores the pressure on owners whose teams have already demonstrated they can contend.

Winning a championship is difficult enough. Paying to remain in contention presents another test.

And Dolan is hardly the only billionaire facing that decision.