Summer League Standout Floated As Ideal Knicks Free Agent Target

The New York Knicks might need to get creative as they seek to fill the void left behind by Ariel Hukporti.

New York has already missed out on Jonas Valanciunas and saw its offer sheet to Moussa Cisse get matched by the Dallas Mavericks.

According to Steven Simineri of Knicks on SI, Summer League standout Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu could be a strong option for Mike Brown’s team this summer. Interestingly, Akobundu-Ehiogu suited up for the Mavericks in Summer League.

“While Dallas slammed the door shut on the Knicks snagging Cisse, they left the door ajar for Leon Rose to steal away a different young big man under their umbrella,” Simineri wrote. “It makes little sense for Dallas to invest in another underdeveloped big man, even if it’s on a two-way deal. The opportunity seemingly isn’t there for Akobundu-Ehiogu, especially with Cisse back.”

Simineri continued.

“But that allows the Knicks to explore his intriguing raw tools and see if he’s actually a reasonable answer to their backup center question. It shouldn’t take much for New York to attract him, with a two-way deal or training camp invite being enough.”

Akobundu-Ehiogu played in all five of the Mavericks’ Summer League games in Las Vegas. He averaged 6.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per night, shooting 77.8% from the field.

Knicks Would Welcome A Developmental Player

Another reason Akobundu-Ehiogu could emerge as an enticing option for New York is that he won’t need significant playing time. Akobundu-Ehiogu is still developing his game as he tries to carve out a role in the NBA.

By placing him at the end of the bench and managing his minutes, the Knicks would be giving Akobundu-Ehiogu an opportunity to learn from Karl-Anthony Towns and Andre Drummond in a competitive environment.

Nevertheless, Brown would need to feel confident that Akobundu-Ehiogu can make an impact in an NBA game, should his number need to be called. Unfortunately for Akobundu-Ehiogu, that is the biggest question mark hanging over him right now.

Akobundu-Ehiogu Has European Experience

Despite being unproven at the NBA level, Akobundu-Ehiogu has spent time playing in the European Leagues.

“Akobundu-Ehiogu is not exactly a baby or total unknown. The 26-year-old has played professionally in Europe over the last four years, most recently for EuroCup participant Manresa in Spain,” Simineri wrote. “He was with the Nuggets in Summer League last year, but it’s been a long road to getting onto the NBA radar.”

Last season, Akobundu-Ehiogu played in 34 Liga ACB games for Manresa, averaging 4.8 points and 2.4 rebounds per outing. He also suited up in 18 EuroLeague games, dropping 4.5 points and gabbing 2.3 boards. He averaged 1.6 blocks throughout his entire 2025-26 season.

In truth, Akobundu-Ehiogu will probably be better served heading back overseas for another season. He needs playing time to develop, and while New York could give him exceptional coaching, minutes will be incredibly difficult to come by unless he spends time in Westchester, of course.

Nevertheless, if the Knicks want athleticism and rim protection from their third-string center, Akobundu-Ehiogu is a value target who could develop over the next year or two. Everything depends on what exactly it is the Knicks are looking for in their third string big man.