Mitchell Robinson Injury: Who Steps Up for Knicks in NBA Finals Game 1?

The New York Knicks arrive in San Antonio for the NBA Finals having won 11 straight games. They swept both the Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers on their way here, and their last playoff game was ten days ago. The roster is fresh. The confidence is high.

But the preparation for Game 1 on Wednesday night has carried an undercurrent of uncertainty. Jalen Brunson has driven this run, with Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Josh Hart all performing at an elite level alongside him. The Knicks have looked like a team that knows exactly what it is.

Mitchell Robinson has been the variable hanging over all of it.

Robinson’s Status Ahead of Game 1

Robinson is officially listed as questionable for Wednesday’s opener with a fractured fifth metacarpal in his right pinky, an injury that did not occur during a game or practice. During the open portion of Tuesday’s practice session in San Antonio, he wore a small black wrap on his right hand and moved through drills without obvious discomfort, catching and making passes cleanly and converting shots.

He did not attempt a full-force dunk, however, reportedly placing the ball softly into the rim instead. That detail tells its own story about where things stand heading into tip-off.

Coach Mike Brown said he was waiting on an update from the medical staff, the same message he had delivered across the previous three practice sessions. Robinson was not made available to answer questions about the injury or his readiness for Game 1.

The Knicks maintain hope that he will play. Nothing has been ruled out.

Why Robinson Matters Against the Spurs

This is not a standard depth question. Robinson matched up with Victor Wembanyama more than any other Knicks defender when New York beat San Antonio in the NBA Cup final earlier this season. His size and physicality gave the Knicks a credible answer to the most unique talents in the league.

Without him, Towns absorbs more of that responsibility. The drop-off from Robinson to the next available defensive option is real, and the Spurs know it. A Robinson absence changes the equation on both ends of the floor.

New York is thin at center beyond Towns and Robinson, and that reality becomes the central storyline of Game 1 if Robinson is unable to go.

Knicks’ Hukporti Steps Into the Spotlight

If Robinson cannot play or is limited, third-string center Ariel Hukporti could find himself in the rotation during the NBA Finals. It is not a role anyone anticipated heading into this series.

Hukporti was asked about the possibility on Tuesday. His answer was straightforward.

“I’m always prepared,” Hukporti said. “I’m always ready. When you’re in the third unit, you never know. People have foul trouble, stuff happens on the court.”

That is the right mindset. Whether it translates against Wembanyama on the biggest stage in basketball is an entirely different question. Hukporti has shown flashes throughout the season. The NBA Finals is a significant step up from any situation he has faced before.

The Knicks have built enough around Brunson and Towns that they can adjust. But asking Hukporti to anchor minutes against Wembanyama in Game 1 of the Finals is a significant ask.

Final Word for the Knicks

Robinson practicing and moving through drills is encouraging. The Knicks would not have brought him through a full session if there wasn’t genuine optimism about his availability.

But questionable means exactly that. Game 1 tips off Wednesday night, and New York may not know Robinson’s full status until much closer to tip-off.

If he plays and holds up, this conversation disappears quickly. If he can’t go, Hukporti may get a moment nobody saw coming.

The Knicks have been the most complete team in the Eastern Conference playoffs. They are built to handle adversity. This is a different kind of test.