New York Knicks Player Issues Apology to Taylor Swift After Teammate Exposes Video

The New York Knicks have been lucky enough to have Taylor Swift support their team for several years. However, Knicks guard Tyler Kolek recently questioned whether the global superstar was a genuine fan during a conversation with teammate Miles “Deuce” McBride.

Now, following criticism of those remarks, Kolek is walking them back. His teammates are also having some fun with the situation, including Jordan Clarkson, who shared a video of Kolek singing along to Swift’s music.

“And YOU LOVE THE GAME!” Tyler Kolek covers Taylor Swift 😭 (via jordanclarksons/IG) https://t.co/C2eGyhBfHJ — SNY Knicks (@sny_knicks) November 8, 2026

The unexpected controversy began during an NBA 2K League appearance, when Kolek and McBride were asked to identify the least authentic celebrity basketball fan they had seen courtside.

Knicks Guard Tyler Kolek Walks Back Taylor Swift Comments

Kolek initially suggested Swift, questioning whether her appearances at Madison Square Garden were motivated by genuine interest in basketball.

“Maybe Taylor Swift?” Kolek said before suggesting her attendance was “a little performative.”

McBride agreed, while both players acknowledged that Swift’s passionate fan base probably wouldn’t appreciate the criticism.

The comments quickly attracted attention, prompting the Knicks organization to defend Swift’s longstanding relationship with the franchise.

“Taylor Swift has been a Knicks fan for many years, has a long history with Madison Square Garden, and we are incredibly appreciative of her support of the organization,” a team spokesperson said.

Following New York’s 109-97 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday, Kolek addressed the controversy and acknowledged that his original assessment was misguided.

The guard explained that he had misspoken, emphasizing his appreciation for Swift’s music and making clear that he intended no disrespect.

Interestingly, Kolek also admitted he hadn’t realized Swift previously attended a Knicks game wearing a Joakim Noah jersey.

That detail provided another reminder that Swift’s connection to New York basketball extends well beyond occasional celebrity appearances.

Jordan Clarkson Shares Hilarious Tyler Kolek Video

Kolek’s teammates apparently weren’t going to let the situation disappear quietly. Clarkson shared an Instagram Story showing Kolek singing along to Swift, adding a playful message on his teammate’s behalf.

“He apologizes the kid is ok, hes a swiftie,” Clarkson wrote.

SNY Knicks subsequently shared the footage on X, giving fans another glimpse of the lighthearted teasing surrounding Kolek’s comments. According to the New York Post, teammates have even played Swift’s music around Kolek during practices and in the locker room.

Ultimately, the situation appears more amusing than contentious. Swift has attended Knicks games for years, including the team’s NBA Finals appearance in June. Her history with Madison Square Garden stretches back to childhood.

Kolek may have questioned her loyalty initially, but his latest comments suggest he understands why his original assessment missed the mark. For Knicks fans and Swifties alike, Clarkson’s video offers an entertaining ending to an unusual basketball controversy.