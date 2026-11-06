Knicks Guards Take Aim at Taylor Swift as They Claim She’s a Fake Fan

The New York Knicks players get to watch all sorts of celebrities attend their games at the iconic Madison Square Garden. However, one world-famous entertainer just found herself being called out for allegedly being a performative fan rather than a genuine supporter of the franchise.

That celebrity is Taylor Swift, whose appearances at Knicks games have attracted considerable attention. Guards Tyler Kolek and Miles ‘Deuce’ McBride recently discussed the singer’s basketball fandom during an NBA 2K League video, and neither appeared particularly convinced by her loyalty to New York.

The conversation began when the players were asked to identify the fakest celebrity fan they had seen sitting courtside. Kolek quickly questioned whether some famous attendees actually support the Knicks or simply enjoy being seen at their games.

Knicks’ Tyler Kolek Questions Taylor Swift’s Fandom

“At the Knicks games, I would say it’s very performative,” Kolek said. “Because they just want to be seen at the game. They’re not necessarily fans.”

Kolek eventually identified Swift as a possible example, explaining that he could not recall seeing her regularly attend games. McBride agreed with the assessment but immediately recognized that criticizing one of the world’s biggest entertainers might create an entirely different problem.

The Knicks guard warned that Swift’s devoted fan base would probably take exception to the comments. Kolek acknowledged the potential backlash before attempting to soften his criticism by recognizing how busy the singer’s schedule can be.

That prompted McBride to laugh and joke that his teammate was trying to save himself after making the accusation.

What began as a lighthearted exchange quickly presented a larger question about celebrity fandom. Does attending only a handful of games make someone less committed to a team, particularly when their professional schedule involves traveling around the world?

Taylor Swift’s Knicks History Complicates Players’ Criticism

The interesting wrinkle is that Swift’s relationship with the Knicks did not begin during the franchise’s recent championship run.

Photographs document her attending games at Madison Square Garden as far back as 2014, long before Kolek entered the NBA. She also attended Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs, wearing a ‘Stevie Knicks’ shirt while sitting alongside musicians Alana and Este Haim.

That appearance came during New York’s historic championship run, which culminated in the franchise’s first NBA title in 53 years.

Swift’s presence during the Finals naturally attracted attention, although her previous appearances make it difficult to dismiss her entire history with the franchise.

McBride also praised more recognizable Knicks regulars, including Ben Stiller and Tracy Morgan, whose courtside support has become part of Madison Square Garden’s identity.

Ultimately, Kolek and McBride were expressing opinions during a casual conversation, not presenting evidence that Swift deliberately pretends to support New York.

Nevertheless, their remarks created an unusual intersection between professional basketball and pop culture, with Knicks fans and Swift’s enormous following now having plenty to debate. One thing is clear: McBride and Kolek are not convinced of Swift’s Knicks fandom.