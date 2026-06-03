Timothée Chalamet & Girlfriend Kylie Jenner’s Status at Spurs-Knicks Grabs Attention

The New York Knicks are back in the NBA Finals and all eyes are on Timothée Chalamet as well as the actor’s girlfriend Kylie Jenner. Will Chalamet and Jenner be at Game 1 between the Knicks and San Antonio Spurs?

The couple have been regulars at Knicks home games during the NBA playoffs. With the Knicks opening up the NBA Finals on the road, it remains to be seen if Chalamet and Jenner will be at today’s game.

While Chalamet’s status has yet to be confirmed, it would not be a surprise if the star attended Game 1 given the magnitude of the NBA Finals.

Smart money is on Chalamet and Jenner being in attendance for Game 3 when the Knicks return to Madison Square Garden. Time will tell if Chalamet makes an appearance in San Antonio.

The actor made it to some of the Knicks’ road games against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the Eastern Conference Finals.

Here’s what you need to know about Chalamet and Jenner.

Timothee Chalamet, Girlfriend Kylie Jenner Went on a Double Date With Karl-Anthony Towns & Girlfriend Jordyn Woods

Not only does Chalamet go to Knicks games, but the actor has developed relationships with some of the players. Page Six reported that Chalamet and Jenner went on a double date with Karl-Anthony Towns and fiancee Jordyn Woods following a Knicks playoff game versus the Atlanta Hawks in April.

“Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Timothée Chalamet had a double date night with Jordyn Woods and her fiancé, Karl-Anthony Towns, after Tuesday’s New York Knicks game,” Page Six’s Tamantha Ryan wrote in an April 29, 2026 story titled, “Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have double date with Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns after Knicks game.”

“According to photos obtained by Page Six, the ‘Kardashians’ star and the ‘Wonka’ actor met up with the Knicks player and his soon-to-be wife at 4 Charles Prime Rib in the Big Apple.”

Timothe Chalamet on Knicks Fandom: ‘I Don’t Cherish Anything More in My New Life Than My Garden Access’

Jenner is from Los Angeles and grew up a Lakers fan. Yet, Chalamet’s fandom has carried over as Jenner can be seen at NBA games cheering on the Knicks.

Chalamet is a lifelong Knicks fan who does not take his new courtside status at Madison Square Garden for granted.

“That’s why I don’t cherish anything more in my new life than my Garden access,” Chalamet detailed in a December 15, 2025, interview on “7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony.” “Because, yeah, just growing up and waiting for those tickets and basically the summer I was 12 years old or 13 years old, I booked a Disney commercial because I was a child actor.

“So I made a couple thousand dollars and I bought the cheapest season tickets I could find thinking LeBron (James) was coming to the Knicks. And I thought, okay, I’m gonna flip these for double or three times. Then he didn’t come, but Amari (Stoudemire) came. So I was basically able to sell them at face value. … I grew up on 43rd and 9th, so I’d run down to the Garden,” Chalamet added.

“I would scalp them to the scalpers and they were $25 a ticket. But then I would go to as many games as possible, you know. And my whole life, my grandma was a huge Knicks fan, so that’s what turned me on to them.”