Timothée Chalamet & Girlfriend Kylie Jenner Bring Knicks Good News vs. Cavaliers

New York Knicks super fan Timothee Chalamet and girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, have been bringing the team good luck during the NBA playoffs. Will Chalamet and Jenner attend Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers?

Page Six posted a video of Chalamet walking into Madison Square Garden ahead of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals. So far, there is no sign of Jenner for the second straight Knicks game.

There’s a reason why Knicks fans should care, aside from taking an interest in the infamous celebrity row at Madison Square Garden. According to a recent study conducted by Casino.org ahead of Game 2, the Knicks are 5-1 when Jenner is in attendance.

Not only are the Knicks winning games when Chalamet’s girlfriend is courtisde, but the Knicks win by an average margin of victory of 13.5 points. Chalamet is also good luck but not quite like Jenner as the Knicks are 7-5 with an average margin of victory of 9.7 points when the actor is at the game without his girlfriend.

Here’s what you need to know about the famous Knicks couple.

Timothee Chalamet’s Girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, Trades In Lakers Fandom for Knicks

Jenner’s Knicks fandom may be good luck, but it is not without controversy. The star grew up in Southern California as a Los Angeles Lakers fan.

Now, Jenner appears to have no problem cheering on the Knicks alongside Chalamet. The couple has also been spotted at Lakers games, but not nearly as frequently as Knicks matchups.

There is one celebrity trio that the Knicks are unstoppable when the celebs show up at Madison Square Garden.

New York is a perfect 5-0 with a massive 19.6-point margin of victory when Chalamet, Jenner and legendary director Spike Lee are all in attendance.

Timothee Chalamet & Girlfriend Kylie Jenner Push for Privacy Despite Stardom

Chalamet is typically front and center at Knicks game, often times with Jenner. That said, Chalamet has attempted to keep their relationship intensely private.

During an October 2023, interview with GQ’s Daniel Riley, the actor was asked about the contradiction of wanting to live a private life while being two famous celebrities.

“This reminds me of that recent South Park episode with the Worldwide Privacy Tour,” Chalamet joked. “Sometimes, people are going to be hella confused when you say you’re trying to live a private life.”

The Knicks Score More Points When Timothee Chalamet & Kylie Jenner Are at the Game: Report

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On the court, the Knicks have put on a show when the power couple is in attendance. The Knicks average 115.5 points when Jenner and Chalamet are in attendance. When Chalamet is riding solo, the Knicks offense appears to be thriving.

New York averages 117.4 points when only Chalamet is at the game, 13.6 points more than other Knicks games, per Casino.org. While not quite as high, the Knicks score 8.2 more points when Jenner is spotted courtside as well.

Now, any good science student knowns that correlation does not imply causation. Yet, something tells us Knicks fans hoping to make the NBA Finals will take any luck they can get.