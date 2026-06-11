Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Go Viral With Victory Dance After Knicks’ Game 4 Win

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were among the celebrities celebrating at Madison Square Garden after the New York Knicks completed a historic comeback to defeat the San Antonio Spurs 107-106 in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

The victory gave New York a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series and moved the franchise within one win of its first NBA championship since 1973. The Knicks erased a 29-point deficit before OG Anunoby tipped in Jalen Brunson’s missed 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining.

As the Knicks celebrated one of the biggest wins in franchise history, Chalamet and Jenner became part of the postgame spotlight after videos of their courtside celebrations quickly spread across social media.

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Celebrate New York Knicks Victory

Chalamet, a longtime Knicks fan, was seen celebrating on the Madison Square Garden floor moments after the final buzzer.

“Come on, it’s the Knicks, baby!” Chalamet shouted while holding up five fingers, signaling his belief that New York can finish the series in five games.

The actor continued celebrating near his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, and Jordyn Woods, the fiancée of Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns. The mood was noticeably different from earlier in the game when New York trailed by as many as 29 points in the third quarter.

Another viral video captured Chalamet and Jenner leaving the arena after the comeback victory. The pair danced through a cheering crowd as fans celebrated the Knicks’ win.

Jenner smiled and twirled as Chalamet encouraged her while they made their way out of the building. Fans reacted quickly online, praising the couple’s celebration and Chalamet’s enthusiasm.

The couple also drew attention for matching outfits. Chalamet and Jenner wore coordinating Chrome Hearts denim looks featuring blue and orange accents that matched the Knicks’ colors.

The victory itself was historic. Brunson scored 36 points, while Anunoby added 33 points and delivered the game-winning tip-in. The Knicks now head to San Antonio with an opportunity to clinch the championship in Game 5.

Taylor Swift Joins Celebrity-Filled Madison Square Garden Crowd

Chalamet and Jenner were not the only high-profile names at Madison Square Garden.

Taylor Swift attended Game 4 courtside alongside Alana Haim, Este Haim, and Mariska Hargitay. Swift wore a blue “Stevie Knicks” shirt and was seen celebrating after the final buzzer as New York completed its comeback.

According to TMZ, Swift and Jenner also shared a brief moment following the game. Video showed the two exchanging a hug while fans and celebrities celebrated around the court.

Swift’s appearance sparked widespread discussion online, with some fans joking that her presence helped inspire the comeback. Social media users revived the popular “Tayvoodoo” nickname and credited the singer for bringing good luck to the Knicks.

Videos shared after the game showed Swift dancing and celebrating as she exited the arena. In one clip, she could be heard asking, “What is life?” while reacting to the dramatic finish.

Madison Square Garden was packed with celebrity Knicks supporters throughout the night. Ben Stiller, Spike Lee, Fat Joe, and several other well-known fans were also in attendance for the game.

The celebrity-filled atmosphere matched the significance of the moment. New York overcame the largest deficit ever erased in an NBA Finals game and now sits one win away from ending a 53-year championship drought.

Game 5 is scheduled for Saturday in San Antonio, where the Knicks will attempt to close out the Spurs and complete their remarkable postseason run.