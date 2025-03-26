Tom Thibodeau Addresses Josh Hart’s Record-Setting Night

On Tuesday, March 25, Josh Hart broke Walt Frazer’s long-standing New York Knicks record for most triple-doubles in a season. Hart now has nine triple-doubles in the season, which is a testament to the wide-reaching impact he has on games.

During his postgame news conference, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau praised Hart’s production and what he brings to the rotation.

“Any time you get a record, it’s special because of the greatness of this league,” Thibodeau said. “To do what he’s doing is a testament to what he’s put into it, and also his teammates, feeding off each other. It’s hard to describe what he is to the time. At times ,he’s a facilitator, he’s a rebounder, he’s a pace guy, he’s a hustle guy. At the end, he’s done a number of things that help you win.”

Hart has become a core part of Thibodeau’s Knicks rotation since joining the franchise in 2023. This season is turning out to be his best in terms of on-court production. In 67 games, all of which have been starts, Hart is averaging 13.9 points, 9.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists. He’s shooting 62.7% from two-point range and 33.5% from deep.

Knicks Karl-Anthony Towns Records Triple-Double

Hart wasn’t the only member of the Knicks rotation to secure a triple-double during the team’s win over the Dallas Mavericks. Karl-Anthony Towns also secured the impressive feat, making it his first triple-double with the Knicks franchise. Towns ended the night with 26 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists.

During his postgame news conference, Towns reflected on his performance and getting his first triple-double for the Knicks.

“It means a lot,” Towns said. “I pride myself on trying to get my teammates good looks and help our team. For me to be able to do that here back home with my family in attendance means a lot.”

Towns’ performance is a sign of what he’s capable of. It’s also encouraging for the Knicks that both he and Hart found another gear so late in the season. With the playoffs right around the corner, having multiple key contributors find a high gear is both essential and encouraging.

Knicks’ Jalen Brunson is Progressing Well

According to a March 24 report from SNY’s Ian Begley, the Knicks are remaining patient with Jalen Brunson‘s recovery from an ankle sprain. The All-Star guard is reportedly out of a walking boot and doing shooting drills at the team facility.

“Some big news coming out of the Knicks practice here at the facility in Westchester,” Begley said. “Tom Thibodeau saying Jalen Brunson is doing better, doing more and more in his rehab from his sprained ankle. We should get more of an official update on Brunson, maybe over this week, maybe over the weekend. But, to date, everything has been positive on Brunson…Thibodeau said that practice is probably the next step for Brunson.”

Begley continued.

“Right now, he’s doing shooting, working on the bike and working in the pool. And, Thibodeau noted that Brunson’s conditioning is very good despite that injury. So, it seems like he’s continuing to make steady progress back to the floor. One thing I do know is that the Knicks aren’t going to rush him back. Everybody involved wants Brunson at 100% health before he comes back to the court…Nobody wants Brunson at 90 or 95%. They want him all the way back on that ankle. Ideally, you get him several games under his belt before the playoffs start in mid-April.”

If Brunson can return to the rotation at, or close to, 100%, the Knicks’ chances of making it to the Eastern Conference finals will be significant. Especially if Towns and Hart can sustain the level of production we saw from them against the Mavericks.