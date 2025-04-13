Stan Van Gundy Makes Eye-Popping Prediction on Knicks’ Playoff Future

The New York Knicks look set for an opening round playoff series against the Detroit Pistons. J.B. Bickerstaff’s team play an intimidating and physical style of play.

According to Stan Van Gudy, who was speaking during a recent interview with the New York Post, the Knicks could find themselves fighting in a game-seven against Detroit.

“They are really, really good at the defensive end,” Van Gundy said. “They rebound the heck out of the ball. Look, that team can match up with New York. I think that would be a tough series. I’m not a great predictor, but I think the games in that series would be hard-fought. … I’d probably take the Knicks in seven.”

Van Gundy continued.

“I don’t think there’s that much separating those two teams. Actually, as far as the Knicks at full strength, I think that Detroit would scare me more if I were a Knick fan than Milwaukee or Indiana. Even though Indiana beat ’em last year, the Knicks weren’t at full strength. Now if [Damian] Lillard is there, whole different ballgame. I’d still take the Knicks, but now I think it would be a competitive series.”

The Knicks should have enough talent to overcome the Pistons throughout a playoff series. However, Tom Thibodeau’s team is still in its first year together. As such, there’s no telling how the current roster will deal with adversity. This postseason will undoubtedly be a learning curve for a Knicks team with its eyes on a championship.

Knicks Could Get Eliminated in the First Round

According to James Edwards III of The Athletic, the Knicks aren’t guaranteed to make it out of the first round.

With Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, the Knicks have enough firepower to give anyone trouble. However, they haven’t showcased their usual defensive identity this season, and that could be what costs them a chance at a deep playoff run. The Pistons won’t be an easy out.

Former NBA Champion Doubts Knicks Chances

During an April 8 appearance on TNT’s pregame show, legendary center Shaquille O’Neal shared his doubts regarding the Knicks’ chances of success this season. In fact, the former Los Angeles Lakers superstar believes New York will struggle to overcome Detroit.

“I don’t think they’re good enough to advance to the second round,” O’Neal said. “That’s just me personally.”

It would appear that New York has a considerable number of doubters this season. And while that may be frustrating for the fanbase, it should provide enough fuel for the roster to prove everyone wrong. The Knicks took some big swings last summer, adding Mikal Bridges and Towns. Now, Thibodeau’s team must prove they’re more than capable of being a threat in the Eastern Conference.