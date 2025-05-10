Tom Thibodeau Praises Key Improvement from Knicks’ Josh Hart

Josh Hart is having a strong postseason. The New York Knicks forward is knocking down perimeter shots at a career-best 44%, which has played a significant role in the franchise taking a 2-0 lead over the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

During a recent discussion with the New York Post, head coach Tom Thibodeau praised Hart’s improvements. Thibodeau noted how the combative forward is playing a key role for the Knicks while also providing much-needed floor spacing.

“He’s worked a lot on his shooting,” Thibodeau said. “You leave him open, he’s not hesitating. Just let it fly. I think that’s huge for us, particularly when they overcommit, you gotta trust the pass, trust each other, trust your teammates and you’re going to have an advantage on the backside. Anytime you put two on the ball, there’s advantages in another area.”

Hart has knocked down 11-of-25 3-point shots over his first 8 games of the 2025 NBA postseason. If he can continue to make good on his open looks, the Knicks will have a reliable release valve when teams look to blitz Jalen Brunson or Karl-Anthony Towns.

“Karl gets double-teamed all the time,” Thibodeau said. “Jalen gets double-teamed all the time, so just trust each other, make the right play, and usually the second pass against the blitz or the double-team in the post gets you a high-quality shot.”

Mikal Bridges Earning Praise From Knicks

Another player who has raised his game since the postseason began is Mikal Bridges. The two-way forward has shone for Thibodeau’s team, most notably on the defensive side of the floor. On Wednesday, May 7, Bridges’ last-second block on Jayson Tatum secured New York’s 2-0 lead in their series against the Celtics.

“It’s only right that for all the talk people have done about Mikal, it’s when the lights are the brightest that he gets to show his worth,” Towns said after New York’s second win over the Celtics.

Bridges is proving himself to be a core part of the Knicks roster. If he continues to play at his current level, New York will be a tough team to beat.

Knicks Must Expect Celtics to Push Back

Game three of the Eastern Conference Semifinals will be played at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, May 10. Boston comes into the game knowing it needs to get a result. If they lose, New York will control its own destiny due to holding a 3-0 lead.

Joe Mazzulla’s team hasn’t lost more than two consecutive games all season. They’ve also proven capable of playing with their backs against the wall. If the Celtics find their rhythm from deep, New York will face an uphill battle to keep control of the series.

As such, Thibodeau’s roster must be prepared for battle. The Celtics won’t go down without a fight. Furthermore, the Celtics are among the best road teams in the NBA. Therefore, Knicks fans must create a hostile atmosphere on Saturday. Because if you let the Celtics get one foot in the door, everything can change on a dime.

All eyes will be on the Knicks come Saturday.