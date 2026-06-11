Knicks Lose Karl-Anthony Towns Early in Game 4 After Controversial Fouls

The New York Knicks lost Karl-Anthony Towns to early foul trouble less than two minutes into Game 4 of the NBA Finals, a sequence of controversial calls that immediately ignited backlash from fans and shifted momentum toward the San Antonio Spurs. Towns had barely broken a sweat when the whistles started flying — and the Knicks’ Game 4 strategy began unraveling in real time.

Within the first 90 seconds of Wednesday night’s contest against the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden, Towns had collected two personal fouls, sending New York’s starting center to the bench and handing San Antonio a momentum advantage it wasted no time exploiting. The Spurs surged to a 12-2 lead by the 9:16 mark of the opening quarter, according to real-time reports on X.

With Towns forced to the bench and the Spurs quickly building an early lead, social media erupted with complaints about the officiating, reviving frustrations that had already been simmering since Victor Wembanyama’s controversial shove of Jalen Brunson in Game 3.

The sequence ignited an immediate and forceful reaction from Knicks fans and neutral observers alike, flooding social media with sustained criticism of the officiating crew before the first quarter was even five minutes old.

Karl-Anthony Towns Foul Calls Draw Sharp Reaction in NBA Finals Game 4

The early whistles did not arrive in straightforward fashion. On one key play, officials initially called a foul on Spurs star Victor Wembanyama — only for San Antonio to successfully challenge the ruling. The call was overturned to an offensive foul on Towns instead, a reversal described in multiple posts as a “legendary” swing that immediately shifted momentum to the visiting Spurs. One widely shared post detailed the sequence.

A second personal foul followed moments later. The back-to-back calls pulled Towns from the floor before the Knicks’ halfcourt offense had time to find its footing, straining the frontcourt rotation that head coach Mike Brown had built the team’s defensive identity around entering the series.

The volume of reaction on X was immediate and pointed. Posts questioned whether physical contact by Wembanyama near the paint received the same scrutiny as Towns’s play, with widely circulated observations comparing the standard applied to the 7-foot-4 Spurs center to an impossible bar for opposing defenders to clear. One post read: “WEMBY MIGHT AS WELL PUT HIS HAND IN TOWNS POCKET AND CALL IT A FOUL ON THE KNICKS.”

Phrases like “Knicks vs. Refs” surfaced quickly, as did tags directed at the NBA’s officiating accounts. Accusations spread that the league had a financial or promotional interest in extending the series and boosting Wembanyama’s national profile during the Finals.

Knicks Officiating Frustration Builds

The reaction did not emerge without context. Knicks head coach Mike Brown had publicly raised questions after Game 3 — a 115-111 San Antonio win — over a significant free-throw disparity favoring the Spurs in the second half and over a no-call when Wembanyama shoved Jalen Brunson to the floor. According to reports from the game, the NBA’s Last Two Minute Report later declined to upgrade that play to a flagrant foul.

That backdrop made the rapid whistles on Towns in Game 4’s opening minutes land harder than they might have otherwise. A minority of observers offered a measured read — one post acknowledged the second foul on Towns was “questionable” but still defensible under the rulebook, noting that the early Knicks deficit could not be attributed entirely to officiating decisions.

Still, the overriding sentiment on X through the early first quarter was anything but tempered. However Game 4 ultimately unfolds, the officiating storyline now has real force heading deeper into this NBA Finals series.