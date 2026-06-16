Karl-Anthony Towns Has Special Trip Planned for Jordyn Woods After Knicks Championship

Before wedding venues, guest lists and dates are finalized, Karl-Anthony Towns has another trip in mind for fiancée Jordyn Woods.

The New York Knicks star revealed Tuesday that he plans to bring Woods to the Dominican Republic for the first time, giving her an opportunity to experience his late mother’s homeland and a culture that has profoundly shaped his life.

“She’s actually never been there,” Towns said during a celebratory shift at Raising Cane’s Global Flagship in Times Square. “I want to take her as well, so she can experience my culture and my country firsthand.”

Karl-Anthony Towns Wants Jordyn Woods to Experience Dominican Republic

The trip carries deep personal significance for Towns.

His late mother, Jacqueline Cruz-Towns, was born in the Dominican Republic, and the five-time All-Star has long embraced his Dominican heritage, representing the country in international competition and remaining closely tied to its culture and communities.

Introducing Woods to the Caribbean nation would allow her to experience firsthand a place that remains inseparable from Towns’ family story and identity.

Towns also said he is excited about a new arena expected to open in the Dominican Republic in the near future and hopes to visit when the timing works out.

Knicks Championship Finally Opens Door for Wedding Plans

The Dominican Republic trip is likely to come before another major milestone: planning the couple’s wedding.

Towns and Woods announced their engagement on Christmas Day 2025 after more than five years together. But between Towns helping guide the Knicks to their first championship since 1973 and the demands of an NBA title chase, wedding preparations have largely been put on hold.

“I need to start planning,” Towns said. “The only thing I’ve been planning this whole time was the NBA championship. Part one is done, now we gotta get to part two.”

Jordyn Woods and Her Orange Bag Became Unexpected Good-Luck Charm

The couple’s appearance at Raising Cane’s in Times Square was another reminder of how closely Woods became intertwined with the Knicks’ magical season.

Fresh off ending New York’s 53-year championship drought, Towns traded his jersey for an apron, serving Box Combos and Chicken Finger Meals to fans — including Woods — and working behind the counter during a celebratory shift.

Woods, meanwhile, became something of a postseason folk hero among Knicks fans.

Her bright orange handbag unexpectedly took on a life of its own during the playoffs after social media users noticed the Knicks seemingly couldn’t lose whenever she carried it to games. The superstition gained even more traction when New York suffered its lone Finals defeat on a night she didn’t have the bag with her.

“Everyone said the bag was a good luck charm on TikTok, but it wasn’t until I couldn’t bring the bag and that was the only game we lost that people really started believing the hype,” Woods said earlier Tuesday.

Now, with the Larry O’Brien Trophy secured and a championship parade awaiting, Towns is finally able to think beyond basketball.

The next chapter starts not with a wedding venue but with a journey to the Dominican Republic and an opportunity to introduce the woman he plans to marry to the country that helped shape the man who helped bring a championship back to New York.