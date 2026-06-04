Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns Opens Up on Personal Game 1 Moment

The New York Knicks came to San Antonio and took Game 1 of the NBA Finals. They trailed by 14 points in the third quarter, with the Spurs threatening to turn the game into a statement. New York clawed back, outscored San Antonio to close the third quarter level, and finished stronger to win 105-95.

Jalen Brunson provided the scoring punch. The supporting cast delivered when it mattered. But the player who steadied the Knicks when the game was slipping away was Karl-Anthony Towns, and his contribution went well beyond the box score.

After the game, Towns spoke about where his calm came from. The answer had nothing to do with basketball.

Towns’ Emotional Postgame Moment

Towns finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds in his first NBA Finals game, including 10 points and four rebounds during the third quarter when New York needed someone to hold the line. He also had two assists and a block during that stretch, helping turn a 14-point deficit into a tied game by the time the buzzer sounded.

But it was what happened inside him during those moments that Towns wanted to talk about after the final whistle.

“In a way I felt like I was seeing my mom in the stands and it was fun,” Towns said. “It was really comforting.”

Jacqueline Cruz-Towns passed away in 2020 from COVID complications. Towns has spoken openly about her loss throughout his career. On Wednesday night in San Antonio, in the biggest game of his life, he felt her presence in a way that grounded him when the moment could have overwhelmed anyone.

What Towns Did When It Mattered

The Spurs built their lead in the third quarter on the back of Victor Wembanyama, who finished with 26 points and 12 rebounds but shot just 6-for-21 from the field. Towns was a significant reason for that inefficiency, bringing the size and physicality to challenge Wembanyama in ways that held up over 48 minutes.

When San Antonio made their third-quarter push, Towns did not flinch. He scored, rebounded, defended, and kept New York connected to a game that looked like it might get away. By the time the fourth quarter arrived, the Knicks had the momentum and the composure to close it out.

Towns described feeling like a kid before a weekend AAU game rather than a veteran stepping into the NBA Finals for the first time. That kind of calm, in that kind of moment, is not something that can be manufactured. For Towns, it came from somewhere deeper.

What It Means for the Knicks

New York is in the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999 and took Game 1 on the road against a Spurs team playing in front of their home crowd. The Knicks trailed by double digits and still won. That says something about who this team is.

Towns has been part of that identity all season. His partnership with Brunson gives the Knicks a frontcourt and backcourt combination that is difficult to game plan against, and his performance in Game 1 showed exactly why. He was not the flashiest player on the floor. He was one of the most important.

Mitchell Robinson, who had been listed as questionable with a fractured right pinky, also suited up and contributed, giving New York the interior depth they needed to manage Wembanyama’s minutes and keep Towns from having to do it alone all night.

Final Word for the Knicks

Karl-Anthony Towns has carried a lot with him throughout this run. The memory of his mother. The weight of what it means to play for a city she loved.

Game 1 gave him something to hold onto. A double-double in his first Finals game. A comeback win on the road. And the feeling, somewhere in that building in San Antonio, that his mother was watching.

One game down. Three to go.