Karl-Anthony Towns Shares Powerful Message After Knicks’ Game 2 Win

The New York Knicks are two wins away from ending a 53-year championship drought.

For Karl-Anthony Towns, however, Friday night’s dramatic 105-104 victory over the San Antonio Spurs was about much more than taking a commanding 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals.

Following the Game 2 win, Towns delivered an emotional tribute to his late mother, Jacqueline Cruz-Towns, while also honoring the Dominican Republic and his New Jersey roots after helping the Knicks secure another road victory.

The All-Star center finished with 21 points and 13 rebounds as New York won its 13th consecutive playoff game and became just the third team in NBA history to win the first two games of an NBA Finals on the road.

Karl-Anthony Towns Believed His Mother Was Watching

The Knicks survived one final scare when Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama missed a potential game-winning jumper at the buzzer.

After the game, Towns revealed he had turned to his late mother moments before the decisive possession.

“If you lose a parent… you just look for signs and I’ll take any sign I could get and I prayed to her strong before that possession,” Towns told ESPN’s Lisa Salters. “I take it as a sign my mom was there with me so I appreciate her so much.”

Towns lost his mother to COVID-19 complications in April 2020, a tragedy he has openly discussed throughout his NBA career.

During a separate interview with ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt, Towns explained how the loss strengthened his faith and changed his outlook on life.

Towns said the loss gave deeper meaning to the tattoo on his neck, which includes Philippians 4:13 and the date his mother died.

“I could do all things through Christ who strengthens me but I was strengthened on April 13 when I lost my mother,” Towns told Van Pelt.

He added that Philippians 4:13 had been his favorite Bible verse since childhood, though he did not realize how significant it would become later in life.

“I truly can do anything when I walk in faith, when I walk with the angels beside me,” Towns said. “I feel anything’s possible. I feel nothing’s impossible.”

Knicks Star Is Making Life Difficult for Victor Wembanyama

The emotional postgame comments came after another dominant all-around performance from Towns.

While much of the Finals attention has focused on Wembanyama, Towns has quietly become one of the biggest reasons the Knicks are halfway to a championship.

According to NBA matchup tracking data, Wembanyama is shooting just 7-of-19 from the field when Towns serves as his primary defender through the first two games of the series.

The defensive impact has been just as important as Towns’ offensive production.

Through two Finals games, Towns has posted 39 points and 25 rebounds while helping New York contain the Spurs’ biggest star in key moments.

When the Knicks desperately needed a stop late in Game 2, they got one.

“We had to get a stop,” Towns said after the win.

That stop preserved another victory and pushed New York closer to its first championship since 1973.

Towns Represents More Than Himself During Knicks’ Finals Run

Towns also made it clear that he views this Finals journey as something bigger than personal success.

“I do this for my mother’s country,” Towns told Van Pelt. “I do it for everybody in Dominican Republic.”

The Dominican-American star also acknowledged the New Jersey family members and community members who helped him reach this point.

“I do it for all my family in New Jersey that allowed me to be raised and allowed me to love this game of basketball,” Towns said.

“It takes a tribe to get here and it takes a village.”

With the series shifting to Madison Square Garden, Towns has emerged as one of the biggest stories of the NBA Finals.

Not only is he producing like a potential Finals MVP candidate, but he is also helping lead the Knicks toward a championship while carrying the memory of his mother and the pride of the communities that helped shape him.

Now, New York is just two wins away from making that journey complete.