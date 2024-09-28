Karl-Anthony Towns Shares Cryptic Post Before Knicks Swing Blockbuster Trade

With training camp set to open around the NBA in a matter of days, the New York Knicks have made arguably the biggest move of the summer.

“Knicks have acquired Karl-Anthony Towns from Minnesota for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo and a first-round pick via Detroit, sources tell me and @JonKrawczynski,” The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on X on September 27.

Towns had shared an ellipses (…) on social media shortly before the deal went down.

Charania also reported that additional salary, including Daequon Jefferies, was going to the Charlotte Hornets, who ESPN’s Tim Bontemps reported is the third team in the deal.

The deal came together rather quickly.

Charania reported the two sides were “nearing” a deal for the four-time All-Star, Towns, less than 15 minutes before reporting the deal had been agreed to.

Knicks get:

Karl-Anthony Towns

Timberwolves get:

Donte DiVincenzo

Julius Randle

2025 first-round pick (top-13 protected via DET)

Charania explained the framework of the deal and was quickly followed by a corroborating report from ESPN’s Bobby Marks, who noted that the holdup was related to both teams’ standings with the luxury tax apron.

In the end, the Knicks beat out at least three other teams to land Towns.

“Detroit, Atlanta, Miami among the other teams NYK talked to about trades of Julius Randle, per SNY sources,” SportsNet New York’s Ian Begley reported on X on September 27. “MIN slashes its future payroll by acquiring Randle, who can be an FA this summer. Knicks get big man they’ve long had on radar in Karl Towns.”

Karl-Anthony Towns Trade Raises Questions About Rest of Roster

The most pressing question that could emerge from this is which position the Knicks envision Towns playing. He proved he could be a power forward, playing alongside Rudy Gobert for the past two seasons.

The Knicks also have Mitchell Robinson, though he is still recovering from foot surgery.

He is in Year 3 of a four-year, $60 million contract while Towns is in Year 1 of a four-year, $220 million pact with a $61 million player option in 2027-28.

“Knicks, per league sources in touch with team, feel they had a great opportunity to address their biggest need at C,” Begley reported in a subsequent post. “They see Towns, 28, as a great fit with their other high-end talent and someone who complements the rest of the core well, those league sources say. They also feel Towns gives them a strong opportunity for sustained success, per sources in touch with the team.”

Begley noted that the final details of the deal were still being worked through. Robinson could be a trade candidate to help alleviate any cap concerns for the Knicks, who also paid Jalen Brunson (four years, $156.5 million) and OG Anunoby (five years, $212.5 million) this offseason.

Nova Knicks Lose Member

The vaunted “Nova Knicks” – a group headlined by Brunson and offseason trade acquisition Mikal Bridges – is one player shorter after this deal. DiVincenzo was a part of that group that won championships together in college at Villanova.

Bridges’ addition seemed to solidify the group, which also includes Josh Hart.

This deal is a veritable homecoming for Towns, who hails from Edison, New Jersey. That is just 48 minutes from his new home arena, Madison Square Garden.

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reports Towns is “still processing” the trade. But he is also reunited with Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau. Thibodeau coached Towns with the Timberwolves for three seasons from 2016-17 through 2018-19.