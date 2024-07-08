Knicks Urged to Add Ex-Sixers Center as Isaiah Hartenstein Replacement

With Isaiah Hartenstein going to the Oklahoma City Thunder, the New York Knicks‘ arguably biggest need right now is a backup center. One who just hit the market is former Philadelphia 76ers big man Paul Reed.

ESPN’s Chris Herring explained why the Knicks should try to sign Reed following Hartenstein’s departure.

“The 25-year-old big man…would fit seamlessly on the Knicks, who lost Isaiah Hartenstein to the Oklahoma City Thunder this offseason,” Herring wrote in a July 8 story.

Herring pointed to Reed’s durability as to why he appeals to the Knicks as an option.

“Reed…played in all 82 regular-season games for the Sixers last season, and he is almost equally relentless on the boards (Herring compared him to Mitchell Robinson), having finished ninth in the league in offensive rebounding percentage among those who played in at least 60 contests this past season.”

Reed emerged as the Sixers’ primary backup center over the course of his time with the team. In an expanded role with the Sixers, he averaged 7.3 points, six rebounds, and 1.3 assists a game, all of which are career-highs. He has proven his worth as a backup center, and now, with an open vacancy in the Knicks’ frontcourt, Reed could get his next big break in New York.

Why the Sixers Waived Paul Reed

The writing had been on the wall that the Sixers planned to waive Reed once they brought Andre Drummond back in free agency. Drummond played half of the 2021-22 season with the Sixers before trading to the Brooklyn Nets. The trade opened the door for Reed to spread his wings.

Once the Sixers brought him back to the team, they no longer needed Reed, as Drummond would take his minutes. Since Reed’s contract was non-guaranteed, the Sixers could get rid of him without worrying about his contract taking up the cap room.

The Sixers also waived Reed to make room for Caleb Martin the same day, as reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Knicks could add Reed for cheap, which could allow him to bet on himself for a bigger payday. They did something similar when they signed Hartenstein in 2022, and look how that turned out for him.

Losing Isaiah Hartenstein Called a ‘Gut Punch’

While evaluating the Knicks’ offseason, SNY’s David Vertsberger explained why losing Hartenstein was a blow for New York.

“Losing Isaiah Hartenstein was nothing short of a gut punch,” Vertsberger wrote in a July 8 story. “He anchored the defense and, in many ways, the offense throughout last season, earning himself a nearly $30 million annual payday the Knicks were unable to come close to matching due to cap rules.”

Vertsberger then explained what the Knicks’ center rotation looks like Hartenstein out of the picture.

“Hartenstein is a big hole to fill, and it’s clear the Knicks haven’t yet addressed how they’re going to. Mitchell Robinson is totally deserving and fits in when it comes to the starting center spot, but his primary backup would currently be Jericho Sims, who is followed by the rookie Hukporti.”

Adding Reed would certainly help the Knicks not worry about Hartenstein’s departure. His addition would make the Knicks’ offseason all the more successful.