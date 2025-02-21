Knicks Favorite to Sign All-Star Guard Ahead of Postseason

The New York Knicks might not be done adding to their roster, with the team being linked to former All-Star Victor Oladipo.

Oladipo is a free agent who has expressed his desire to return to the NBA. He hasn’t played since the 2022-23 season, appearing in 42 games with the Miami Heat.

“I’ve been seeing that (retirement) around town, people kind of questioning that. But if you ain’t heard that from the horse’s mouth, don’t believe it. I’m not retiring,” Oladipo said on his podcast The Inner Court. “That’s just not what I’m doing right now.”

“I’m not going out the way you guys last seen me playing. I plan on retiring on 10 toes.”

If Oladipo does return, the Knicks appear to be his likely destination. New York is the favorite (-125) to land the two-time All-Star, per Bovada. The Orlando Magic (+400) and Boston Celtics (+500) are next on the list of teams.

The Knicks are 37-18 as they continue their trek to the postseason. It’s uncertain what kind of difference-maker Oladipo could be for New York. Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges are the starters, with Cameron Payne, Miles McBride and Landry Shamet also in the rotation.

Victor Oladipo’s Career Derailed by Injuries

Oladipo’s abilities have never been questioned. He’s a solid scorer and can hold his own on the defensive end. However, he’s had to bounce back from multiple injuries, the latest a torn patellar tendon in his left knee during his time with the Heat.

“Doing what I’ve done is not for the weak. Also, patience is the key. All I have to do is listen to myself and my body. I’m just trusting the process. And that’s really all I’m doing,” Oladipo told Bleacher Report in January. “When you have surgery three times, you have to dig deep. It has fueled me.”

Oladipo has embraced the setbacks as growing experiences and has embraced his journey.

“Seeing who I’ve become and being able to resonate with myself now, I don’t necessarily know if I would actually change my path or what I’ve been through,” Oladipo said. “It’s motivated me to be even stronger than I could have ever imagined.”

Knicks Getting Healthy After All-Star Break

The Knicks expect to get some key pieces back in their lineup soon. Big man Mitchell Robinson hasn’t played this season but was recently clear for 5-on-5 practices. OG Anunoby didn’t play during Thursday’s overtime victory against the Chicago Bulls, but appears close to returning from a foot issue.

“[They] did everything,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said on Wednesday. “[Robinson] he looks good. He’s gotta get his timing [back], but overall, he moved pretty well. … But it will take some time.”

Do-it-all guard Josh Hart surprisingly sat out Thursday’s game against the Bulls with what the team has dubbed patellofemoral pain syndrome. Hart rarely misses games but it doesn’t sound too serious. The Knicks were on the front-end of a back-to-back.

“Just day to day,” Thibodeau said of Hart’s status. “So we’ll see where he is going forward.”

Hart is averaging 14.7 points, 9.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists this season.