Knicks Shed Light on Mitchell Robinson’s Return Ahead of Restart

The New York Knicks will be getting big man Mitchell Robinson back soon.

Robinson has yet to play this season due to a stress fracture in his left ankle, an injury that has been more complicated than initially expected. He sustained the setback during the Knicks’ first-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers last season and underwent surgery shortly after. Although early projections suggested a return near the start of training camp, his rehabilitation has taken longer than anticipated.

But Robinson’s return appears close, with the 26-year-old center cleared for 5-on-5 contact practices.

“He looks good. He’s still got to get his timing down, but overall, he’s moving really well,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said on Wednesday.

The Knicks skipper also noted that OG Anunoby has returned to practice with no restrictions. He missed five games before the break with a foot injury.

Mitchell Robinson Eager for Return to Knicks

Robinson has had to be patient. Luckily, the Knicks have been able to reel off a 36-18 record before the all-star break, so he’ll be entering into a good situation. Robinson wanted to avoid the “dumb” mistake of returning to early and having a setback.

“I’ve just been taking my time. I want to make sure it’s 100%. I ain’t trying to keep having these sit-outs and setbacks and stuff like that,” Robinson said. “This time, I’m just going to play it smart. Usually, I’d be young and dumb to go out there and try to get back as fast as I can. I can’t do that no more.”

Robinson has legitimate injury concerns. He’s played in just 90 games over the last three seasons. However, he feels he’s grown from his experiences and should be more available moving forward.

“Not make dumb decisions like nutrition-wise, make sure I take care of my body the right way,” Robinson said. “After a game, I don’t ice. That’s part of learning and growing. I’m just going to focus to make sure this doesn’t happen again.” As for those who may have forgotten his impact, Robinson had a message.

“Let them sleep,” he said. “I’ll wake they (expletive) up.”

Robinson Return Could Impact Knicks Star Karl-Anthony Towns

When Robinson returns, it will give the Knicks an opportunity to play with an extra large lineup. All-star Karl-Anthony Towns is excited to see how it looks.

“Just a tall lineup, and it’s gonna be exciting to kind of explore that lineup,” Towns said. “It should give me … I have some familiarity with it with Rudy, so it’ll be something that I’ll tap into that kind of potential well.”

Towns arrived via trade in October and has yet to play with Robinson. However, the two have been able to build a bond off the court.