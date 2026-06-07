Knicks Face New Game 3 Watch Party Questions Before Donald Trump Arrives at MSG

The New York Knicks may have another storyline surrounding Game 3 of the NBA Finals before a single possession gets played at Madison Square Garden.

Conflicting reports surfaced over the weekend regarding whether fan watch parties outside MSG will continue now that President Donald Trump is expected to attend Monday night’s matchup between the Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs.

According to CBS News correspondent Nicole Sganga, officials are preparing extensive security measures around Madison Square Garden, including what was described as a “hard closure” surrounding the arena. The report stated that hundreds of U.S. Secret Service agents and officers, along with thousands of New York Police Department personnel, are expected to be deployed for the event.

CBS News also reported that current plans call for no watch parties, no vehicle access, and no pedestrian traffic within the secured perimeter surrounding the arena.

However, another report suggested no final determination has been made.

SNY’s Ian Begley reported on X that officials have not yet reached a decision regarding whether watch parties around Madison Square Garden will be canceled for Game 3, per The Big Lead.

“Hearing no decision has been made yet either way re: watch parties for Game 3,” Begley wrote.

Hearing no decision has been made yet either way re: watch parties for Game 3 https://t.co/Gdoe0iQpdN — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) June 7, 2026

Watch Parties Have Become a Major Part of the Knicks’ Run

The uncertainty comes after outdoor watch parties became one of the defining images of New York’s playoff run.

Thousands of fans have gathered outside Madison Square Garden throughout the postseason, creating an atmosphere that stretches well beyond the arena itself. Social media videos have shown packed streets, roaring crowds, and celebrations that have mirrored the energy inside the building.

Part of the appeal comes from the extraordinary demand for tickets.

According to TickPick, the lowest-priced ticket available on the secondary market for Game 3 reached $11,461 as of Friday evening. For many fans, gathering outside MSG provides the closest thing to experiencing the Finals atmosphere without purchasing a ticket.

That reality has helped transform the watch parties into a destination of their own during New York’s championship pursuit.

Game 2 Celebration Led to Arrests and Safety Concerns

Questions surrounding Game 3 watch parties intensified after Friday night’s crowd created major challenges for law enforcement following New York’s dramatic 105-104 victory over San Antonio, per The Gothamist.

Authorities estimated that roughly 6,500 people attended the watch party outside Madison Square Garden.

Police reported that the crowd became increasingly difficult to manage as celebrations spilled into nearby streets. Fans reportedly climbed on food carts, subway entrances, and light poles while blocking traffic along Seventh and Eighth Avenues.

The NYPD said 26 people were taken into custody during the evening.

Among the incidents, police alleged that 29-year-old Karely Reyes entered a restricted area and punched an officer in the face while resisting removal. Authorities charged Reyes with assault, resisting arrest, and obstructing governmental administration. Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Hendry later stated that another officer was bitten after the arrest.

“A victory celebration shouldn’t end with blood pouring down a police officer’s face,” Hendry said.

Police also reported arrests connected to counterfeit merchandise sales, while one individual was allegedly found carrying a loaded firearm.

Earlier in the day, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani urged fans to celebrate responsibly.

“As much as we want New Yorkers to be able to enjoy themselves, I would like to remind New Yorkers to not jump on any emergency vehicles or ambulances or to block their passage,” Mamdani said during an appearance on 1010 WINS.

For now, Knicks fans remain in wait-and-see mode. With Game 3 approaching and security preparations accelerating ahead of Trump’s expected appearance, the fate of one of New York’s most popular Finals traditions remains unresolved.