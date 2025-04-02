Westbrook Joining Knicks Bench In Offseason?

The New York Knicks have been one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference this season but haven’t won a championship since 1973. If the Knicks fail to claim a title, expect some significant changes. According to reports, one potential move could be the acquisition of former MVP Russell Westbrook in the offseason. The Knicks could see Westbrook as a solution to strengthen their bench unit, which has been a source of concern.

Currently playing with the Denver Nuggets, Westbrook has adapted to a reserve role but remains an explosive playmaker. His ability to push the pace, create scoring opportunities, and bring relentless energy could be exactly what the Knicks need off the bench. Though Westbrook is no longer the dominant triple-double machine he once was, he still provides valuable experience and leadership.

Knicks’ Bench Needs an Upgrade

Depth has been a problem for the Knicks throughout the season, forcing head coach Tom Thibodeau to rely heavily on his starters. As of Wednesday afternoon, three of the top nine players in the NBA in minutes played were on the Knicks. New York boasts the league’s worst-scoring bench unit at 21.3 points per game.

While Jalen Brunson has emerged as a superstar, his absence has shown how much the team lacks a true secondary playmaker when he’s off the floor. Westbrook’s presence could alleviate that issue by allowing the offense to continue running smoothly in Brunson’s absence.

Caleb Hightower of The Sporting News says if the Knicks decline to re-sign Cameron Payne, “New York could make a move for the future Hall-of-Fame guard.”

The Westbrook Fit

Westbrook is averaging 13.1 points, 6.2 assists, and 5.0 rebounds per game for Denver, with 12 triple-doubles, in just over 28 minutes. Payne, Westbrook’s teammate for parts of two seasons in Oklahoma City, has never averaged more than 10.9 points over 10 seasons.

The biggest concerns regarding Westbrook are his effeciency and ability to shoot from long distance. Matthew Legros of Empire Sports Media believes “his sheer ability to find his own shot” should alleviate those concerns. Legros added that Westbrook “would be an elite backup option for New York at floor general.”

Westbrook is unlikely to command a massive contract at this stage of his career, making him a realistic target for New York. Last summer, he signed a two-year, $6.8 million contract with the Nuggets with a player option for $3.4 million next season. According to reports from spotrac, the Knicks have more than $232.5 million in salary commitments for next season.

The Final Piece?

The Knicks are expected to be active in the offseason, and the potential addition of Russell Westbrook could be a key move to enhance their depth. While he may not be the MVP-caliber player he once was, his energy, leadership, and playmaking could provide a crucial spark off the bench.

Additionally, the uncertainty surrounding Mikal Bridges suggests that the Knicks are keeping their options open. If they do move on from Bridges, it could create opportunities for further roster changes, possibly making room for a veteran presence like Westbrook.

With championship aspirations in mind, the Knicks must ensure they have the right mix of talent and experience. Whether Westbrook is the answer remains to be seen, but his potential arrival would add intrigue to New York’s offseason plans.