NBA World Reacts to Oklahoma City Thunder Drafting Michigan Star Aday Mara

The Oklahoma City Thunder are adding one of the biggest players in the 2026 NBA Draft — literally and figuratively.

NBA insider Brett Siegel posted on X that Oklahoma City will take Michigan center Aday Mara with the No. 12 overall pick, giving the Thunder a 7-foot-3 frontcourt prospect with rare size, passing feel and rim-protection upside. Mara had already been connected to the Thunder in multiple mock drafts, with Sports Illustrated’s Thunder coverage noting his 7-foot-3 measurement without shoes, 7-foot-6 wingspan and 9-foot-9 standing reach from the NBA Combine.

For Oklahoma City, the reaction is simple: this is a very Thunder swing.

The 21-year-old Mara is not the cleanest immediate fit in every lineup, and he is not the kind of plug-and-play wing many contenders chase in the lottery. But the Thunder are not operating like a normal contender. They entered the draft with the No. 12 and No. 17 picks, plus a loaded stash of future assets, giving Sam Presti the flexibility to bet on a player archetype that could become far more valuable than his draft slot. Reuters reported that Oklahoma City also moved Aaron Wiggins to Atlanta ahead of the draft in a deal that reduced its projected luxury tax hit and opened a roster spot.

That matters because Mara is a long-term roster-building bet as much as a talent bet.

Aday Mara Gives Thunder a Different Kind of Center Option

Mara’s appeal starts with scale. He is one of the few prospects in this class who can change the geometry of the floor on both ends without needing to dominate the ball.

Tankathon listed Mara as its No. 16 player and top center in the class, with averages of 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.6 blocks in 40 games for Michigan. His per-36 numbers — 18.6 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 4.0 blocks — show why evaluators were intrigued by the ceiling.

The Thunder Are Betting on Upside, Not Just Need

The pick also says something about how Oklahoma City views its window.

A normal contender picking at No. 12 might look for the safest rotation player available. The Thunder can afford to be more ambitious. They already had a deep roster, a star-driven identity and more draft capital than most teams in the league. That allows Oklahoma City to take a player who may need development time but offers a harder-to-find playoff tool if it hits.

Aday Mara Was Already a Realistic Thunder Target

This was not a random draft-night surprise.

Marc Stein’s reported that Mara was a realistic trade-up target for Oklahoma City, with the Thunder holding Nos. 12, 17 and 37 while exploring ways to add either a highly rated big man or more perimeter shooting.

That context matters because the Thunder landing Mara at No. 12 would let Oklahoma City take the big-man swing without sacrificing extra first-round capital to move up. For a team trying to extend a championship window while managing future salary pressure, that is meaningful.