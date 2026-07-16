Thunder’s Aday Mara Makes Nikola Jokic Statement Amid NBA Summer League

Despite the Denver Nuggets‘ early exit from the 2026 NBA playoffs, Nikola Jokic is still one of the best players in the world.

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie big man Aday Mara is looking to pattern his game to Jokic’s ahead of his first season in the NBA. Mara told ESPN how influential the three-time MVP is to the current crop of young centers.

“His IQ. The way he passes the ball. He makes it super easy. The looks. All the things that he does,” Mara said, via Clemente Almanza of Thunder Wire. “I’m just trying to learn how he thinks, what he’s looking at during the game. Those things.”

The 7-foot-3 Michigan product is known for his passing, averaging 2.4 assists in his lone season for the Wolverines. He was born and raised in Spain, so he has the right fundamentals to be one of the best passing big men in the league.

Nikola Jokic’s Influence in the NBA

Just when it looked like centers became nearly obsolete in the NBA, Nikola Jokic redefined the position over the past five seasons with his passing and scoring. Jokic won three MVPs in 2021, 2022 and 2024, paving the way for the return of the big men.

According to ESPN’s preseason survey last year, the second-biggest trend in the league was teams prioritizing size in building rosters. FanSided’s Maxwell Ogden argued that Jokic is the main culprit for this thinking around the NBA.

“Jokic has redefined what centers are capable of on the offensive end of the floor,” Ogden wrote. “He’s an elite scorer with profound efficiency both within and beyond the arc, perhaps the greatest passer the interior has ever known, and a high-level offensive rebounder when all else fails.”

One example of this trend is the Portland Trail Blazers drafting Yang Hansen last season. Hansen has a similar game to Jokic, though he needs more time to develop before becoming an impact player for Portland.

And with Victor Wembanyama‘s official arrival to the big stage last season, more and more teams are expected to increase their frontcourt depth. Aday Mara getting drafted by the Oklahoma City Thunder meant he’d be joining a big man rotation that already includes Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein and Jaylin Williams.

Nikola Jokic Not Signing Extension This Summer

One of the biggest talking points of the offseason is Nikola Jokic’s extension with the Denver Nuggets. Jokic has reiterated his desire to play for the Nuggets his entire career, but him not signing a new contract is sending signals across the league for next summer.

According to ESPN, Jokic told reporters last week in Serbia during the 2027 FIBA World Cup qualifying tournament that he’ll “probably” sign his new deal with Denver next year.

Jokic has two years left in his contract, with a player option for the 2027-28 season. He’s eligible to sign a four-year, $278 million extension this offseason. However, that balloons to a five-year, $359.5 million contract by waiting until next summer.