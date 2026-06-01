OKC Thunder Could Add Prized Former Luka Doncic Teammate In Place of Lu Dort

The OKC Thunder may be bound for a shake-up in the offseason, following their disappointing Game 7 loss against the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals. The loss revealed numerous holes in the Thunder’s offense and defense, which could be addressed by inserting new players into the current core.

Among the names that have floated so far is PJ Washington, a former teammate of Luka Doncic with the Dallas Mavericks. According to Thunder beat reporter Nick Crain, Washington is a name to watch in the Thunder’s pursuit to regain their old luster in the Western Conference

“There’s a ton of names being thrown around today as it relates to Thunder trade targets. One that I’d keep an eye on is PJ Washington,” Crain wrote on X.

Washington played in the NBA Finals just two years ago, becoming one of the Mavericks’ prized wings surrounding Luka Doncic, who has been playing for the LA Lakers after a blockbuster trade in 2025.

Since the Mavericks’ NBA Finals run, Washington has struggled with injuries, including recurring right ankle sprains, shoulder strains, and a brief head contusion. He only played 56 games this season for Dallas and averaged 14.2 points and 7.0 rebounds.

However, his shooting has since dipped, only knocking down 32.5% of his 3-pointers this season.

Ideally, Washington would play as a 3-and-D wing for the Thunder, giving Shai Gilgeous-Alexander somebody to rely on to space the floor.

It also means that the Thunder would have to let go of one of their 3-and-D wings, with it likely being Lu Dort, who has been with the team since 2019.

Lu Dort’s Struggles Put The Thunder In Massive Disadvantage Against the Spurs

Lu Dort has long been a starter for the Thunder, dating back to the time Chris Paul was leading the team in the 2019-2020 season up to their championship run in 2025.

In the 2026 playoffs, his presence was barely felt. He averaged 5.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 0.5 steals per game throughout the playoffs. Dort also failed to contain some of the Spurs’ top guards, including De’Aaron Fox, and Dylan Harper.

Dort also shot an atrocious 30.8% from the 3-point line on nearly five attempts. It was a massive downgrade from shooting 34.3% from deep last season.

The Thunder has the option to pick up his team option or to re-sign him to a new deal and then trade him for a new player or asset.

Among the teams that have been linked with Dort are the LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors.

Thunder Can Improve Team Via Draft

The Thunder still has another option: pick the right player for their needs in the upcoming NBA draft.

The Thunder has the No. 12 and No. 17 picks in the draft, which they can use to pick up a versatile wing or big man or package them to get a higher pick to possibly draft Cam Boozer, a prospect that has long been linked to the Thunder.

All those decisions come down to Sam Presti, the Thunder’s general manager, who is widely regarded as one of the best in his role in the league.