Ajay Mitchell Injury Update: Thunder Deals With Bad News Ahead of Game 5 Vs Spurs

The OKC Thunder has been in dire need of help around Shai Gilgeous-Alexander after a punishing 103-82 loss in Game 4 against the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference on Sunday night.

Usually, some of that help comes from Ajay Mitchell. However, he has been out of action since the third quarter of Game 3 after sustaining a calf strain.

According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, there have been more than what meets the eye in Mitchell’s injury. He said that Mitchell has been dealing with calf tightness throughout the playoffs and was only triggered to be a strain in the series against the Spurs.

“Ajay Mitchell, on the other hand, has been dealing with calf tightness throughout the playoffs,” Charania said. “And then he was diagnosed over the weekend with a right calf strain.”

“Both of their statuses are very much up in the air for Game 5 on Tuesday night,” he said. “Both are dealing with soft tissue injuries. We know the Oklahoma City Thunder organization always looks at the long-term approach. If you think about the soft tissue injuries of the hamstring as well as the calf, typically these are not just day-by-day injuries.”

Calf strains are tricky injuries to deal with and have a history of taking out superstars in the playoffs. In 2019, a calf strain preceded the Achilles tendon tear of Kevin Durant in the NBA Finals. The same happened to Tyrese Haliburton in last year’s Finals against the Thunder.

Mitchell took the cudgels from Jalen Williams when he went down with a hamstring injury early in the playoffs. Mitchell broke out in the Thunder’s sweep of the LA Lakers in the second round, averaging 22.1 points per game while playing as the Thunder’s secondary ball handler outside reigning NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

In Game 1, Mitchell had four points before chipping in 10 points in the Thunder’s Game 2 victory. He only had two points in Game 3 before exiting the game.

Mitchell’s defense has also been missed in the series, as he had two and four steals in the first two games of the series, respectively.

Thunder Get Good News From Jalen Williams’ Progression Ahead of Game 5

Unlike Ajay Mitchell, Jalen Williams seems to be closer to a return as he has been progressing well after re-aggravating his left hamstring injury in Game 2.

“I am told that [Jalen Williams] has been making some progress on his on-court workouts. He is starting to do more and more,” ESPN’s Shams Charania said.

The Thunder may need as much help outside Gilgeous-Alexander as they could, as the Spurs suffocated the Thunder in Game 4, pouncing on the team’s lack of ball handlers.

Thunder Must Not Lose Trust in Game 5

Trust will be key for the Thunder in Game 5, according to Chet Holmgren, as they take on the Spurs in the biggest game of the series so far.

“We have to trust each other,” he said after Game 4. “We have to use each other to help find cracks, help get good looks. If one or two don’t go down, we can’t lose trust.”

Game 5 will be on OKC’s home floor at the Paycom Center. It will tip off on Tuesday, May 26, at 8:30 p.m. Eastern time.