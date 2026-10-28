Thunder Guard Projected To Be All-Star This Season Due To Jalen Williams Injury

The Oklahoma City Thunder could see the rise of a new All-Star on their roster after the horrific injury of secondary star Jalen Williams.

According to NBA insider and analyst Kevin O’Connor, Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell may turn himself into an All-Star during this season as he is expected to pick up the slack left by Williams, who is projected to be sidelined for the rest of the 2026-2027 NBA season.

This comes after Mitchell dropped in a Thunder win against the Phoenix Suns to go 4-0 to start the season

“Ajay Mitchell was just unbelievable in the game,” O’Connor said. “He was relentless attacking downhill, finishing with his strong hand and his offhand, and making tough, contested layups. He hit some pull-ups and made some gorgeous passes as well.”

Ajay Mitchell’s All-Rise Can Be Attributed To Jalen Williams Injury

He said that Mitchell was initially seen as a fringe All-Star this season, but his rise is likely to be accelerated by Williams and Cason Wallace injuries.

“This year presents a big, big opportunity for him. Grant Liffman from NBC Sports was on my final season preview podcast the Monday before the season opener, and he said he thinks people will be calling Ajay Mitchell a future All-Star by the end of the year,” O’Connor added.

“Given how early J-Dub’s injury happened, it’s not out of the question that Mitchell puts up All-Star numbers this season. It really isn’t, considering the usage he’s going to get filling in for Cason Wallace and taking on the opportunities that would have gone to Jalen Williams.”

With J-Dub out, All-Star numbers aren't out of the question for Ajay Mitchell. https://t.co/XGqNIc9Uhh pic.twitter.com/bcylT8sVH8 — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnor) October 28, 2026

Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace suffered major injuries during a game against the LA Clippers on Sunday night.

Williams suffered a dislocated left ankle and a fractured fibula late in the fourth quarter when he landed awkwardly on a drive to the basket, requiring him to be stretchered off the floor.

Wallace suffered a torn labrum in his left shoulder early in the first quarter after colliding with a screen.

Both players are scheduled to undergo surgery and are expected to miss several months of rehabilitation, putting their availability for the remainder of the 2026–27 NBA season in doubt.

Ajay Mitchell Is The Thunder’s Source Of Optimism

O’Connor said Mitchell is the source of optimism for the Thunder after the two injuries.

“I think this is a massive opportunity for Ajay Mitchell this year. If there’s any reason for optimism or positivity, however you want to spin it, it’s this guy. What he can do on the offensive end, both as a shot creator and as a passer, is impressive. He’s making $2.8 million this season and $2.8 million next year. This is what we’re talking about,” he said.

Mitchell also starred for the Thunder during their playoff run last season, where Williams sat out for a significant stretch during recurring hamstring injuries.

Mitchell played in 11 games in the playoffs and averaged 15.1 points, 4.3 assists, and 3.7 rebounds per game, before succumbing to an injury late in the Western Conference Finals against the San Antonio Spurs.

Now, he is seen to be inserted into the starting lineup for the rest of the season. The Thunder is hoping he will sustain his offensive production and continue to be healthy for the rest of the season.